Premier League Football in the SNOW!

A compilation of Premier League football played in the snow. This video features Mohamed Salah, Edin Džeko, Cenk Tosun and more!
The music is so nice
"This is the league we want to watch" Ofcuz thats peter drury! The best on planet earth( Premier League)
mo salah in the snow .. in the winter .. in the summer…gooaaal !!!!!
Mo ❤️👑
Do u know "thường châu 2018"?
You should watch the match between Vietnam vs Uzbekistan.
Let’s go!
Just wish it could snow this year.Could help my arsenal defence a bit more
This is the league we want to watch every weekend
Salaaaaaaaaah!
Another indication the PL supports Liverpool. whats the Subscribe to Liverpool logo doing there !!!!!!!!!
Best league in the world. I hope lionel messi can playing in premier league ..
Fisrt few second my mind was going like maybe i did read the title correctly
And as well Sallah has the best goal scored in the SNOW. The Egyptian King 👑 is really a BEAST♥️
I miss John champion
There is no better league than the Premier League.
I love the premier League
Best league in the world
So glad they have a channel
GOOD!
Chivas vamos por la 13 !!! ⚪🔴🔵
Bet the premier league won’t heart or pin this
#1
1:39 I knew Mike Dean wasn’t all there, look how he’s dressed for the conditions 😂😩
Wkwk aya si carlton cole
Still don’t understand how Salahs goal at 0:02 was awarded The Puskas
The title say snow, but where is snow when salah score🤦♂️
The Premier League is THE best league i the world.
0:41 dude I would've knee slid the entire length of the snow lmao id love to see that
Always prefer to play pes 6 in snow condition
Playing footy in the snow is a wonderful way to play the game something about it.
The most exciting, fair football league ever… anyone can be winner and even champion!
Best league in the world ❤️❤️..Started watching football because of Premier league ..😍😍
Best league!
They played ice football
Ok it was funny for me jeez
LoVe premier league from Bangladesh❤️❤️
The premier league is the most entertaining league for me
thats why we love premier league
صلاح احلى لاعب
i’ve never been on snow 🥺
you make the best vids
Pl is the best football league in the world
Que porteros tan malos
What's the next game for Liverpool
And remember the best legs ever is the pl
2:59 and 0:00 is the same
I Love Mohamed salah❤❤