ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno and Ross Dyer run through Week 18 of the Premier League matchups, including: Everton vs. Arsenal at Goodison Park, (0:43) relegation six-pointer Aston Villa vs. Southampton, (1:14) Bournemouth vs. Burnley, (1:39) Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United, (1:59) Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, (2:25) Norwich City vs. Wolves, (3:00) Manchester City vs. Leicester City, (3:27) bottom side Watford vs. Manchester United and (3:48) Tottenham Hotspur vs. London rivals Chelsea.
Premier League Predictions: Will Frank Lampard haunt former boss Jose Mourinho? | ESPN FC
Chelsea will beat Spurs "mark my words"
This guy Moreno, such a turn off! Worst pundit of the bunch. Awful phony laugh.
Moreno is clearly a Chelsea fan
In a game where a draw is something that happens, choosing a draw is making a choice. Ale has lost his mind.
He looks stoned
citizens will be blown, leicester will win. spurs will destroy chelsea and claim 4th spot but where r loserfools??
If derby fraud loses again. Will be worst chelsea manager in new era. First one that waste 12 points of advantage. An awful manager for sure.
I would like a chicken burger with peri peri chips a side of south west sauce and a glass of coke
Moreno shows the american mentality. He's clearly so influenced by his experiences in the US that he can't stand the concept of a draw.
G
My PL Predictions:
Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Aston Villa 2-0 Southampton
Bournemouth 3-0 Burnley
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 2-2 Leicester City
Watford 1-3 Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea
I'm so nervous about our game. We do owe Chelsea a beating, and so does Mourinho, and I think we have more quality than Chelsea as a team, but still…
The moment I saw Ale Moreno, I know he'd never favour a team managed by Mourinho to win.
Everton 3-1 Joke
Mourinho 2-0 Lamp Honeymoon
Man city 3-1 Leicester
Watford 2-2 Man United
Did the guy said he love me some greenwood 🤦♂️
If I was greenwood I would hire a bodyguard lol
“You know what at some point Chelsea are gonna wake up” haha that was a good one Moreno
Give me what Ale Moreno is smoking 😂😂
As long as we score first against Watford…it's gonna be a goal fest with the kind of hunger we have right now going forward
That Chelsea vs Totenham game is really going to be interesting
Draw
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Sheffield United
Newcastle
Wolves
Man City
Draw
Tottenham
Frank and Jody are doing a fantastic job.Jose can not compete with this twosome.
It is obvious that Alejandro Moreno hates Jose Mourinho. You are a naive pundit.
"this thin cannot score goals"🤣
Absolutely confused guy moreno is he's probably a Chelsea fan or just high because Chelsea will most likely not even sniff a point let alone 3 away at the new stadium
That thumbnail looks like those puffy muscles in Halloween costumes you had when you were little
The special one vs the Stupid one
Chelsh*t = clown fc 😂
Leicester will beat man city
Espn with terrible pundits and clickbait headlines getting us watching ridiculous opinions and commenting. 2019 all about the exposure
Draw is a decision…
No reason why we cant beat spurs plus we can hurt them on the counter since they wont be sitting back
arsenal will win trust me
Better let Christian Pulisic find the game with kovacic and build from there
And DO NOT PLAY UR SON
Chelsea will lose.
Was Moreno stoned or drunk in this one? Quite uncomfortable to watch.
That's some strong Venezuelan stuff that Ale's been apparently smoking.
He’s so weird!!!!