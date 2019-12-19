Premier League Predictions: Will Frank Lampard haunt former boss Jose Mourinho? | ESPN FC





ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno and Ross Dyer run through Week 18 of the Premier League matchups, including: Everton vs. Arsenal at Goodison Park, (0:43) relegation six-pointer Aston Villa vs. Southampton, (1:14) Bournemouth vs. Burnley, (1:39) Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Sheffield United, (1:59) Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace, (2:25) Norwich City vs. Wolves, (3:00) Manchester City vs. Leicester City, (3:27) bottom side Watford vs. Manchester United and (3:48) Tottenham Hotspur vs. London rivals Chelsea.

