Liverpool have signed Takumi Minamino for ‘peanuts’ – Alejandro Moreno | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN UK



Liverpool have confirmed they will sign winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg when the transfer window opens on 1 January. ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno believes Jurgen Klopp has picked up an “absolute bargain” but thinks he also needs to bolster their defence too in case Virgil van Dijk gets injured again.
  3. Incredible piece of business. They could sell this guy for at minimum 20-30 million after they win they league if they so choose. Looks like a fantastic player as well, incredible work rate. Great signing.

  31. Since FSG took over they have implemented the money ball transfer system used to buy players by looking at there stats including Salah Fabinho Mane and others which has worked wonders just look at LFC bottom line when it comes to the figures and the results on the pitch when it comes to performance , Minamino is another product of that system!!! YNWA!!!

