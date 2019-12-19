Liverpool have signed Takumi Minamino for ‘peanuts’ – Alejandro Moreno | Premier League





Liverpool have confirmed they will sign winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg when the transfer window opens on 1 January. ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno believes Jurgen Klopp has picked up an “absolute bargain” but thinks he also needs to bolster their defence too in case Virgil van Dijk gets injured again.

