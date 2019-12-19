Liverpool have confirmed they will sign winger Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg when the transfer window opens on 1 January. ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno believes Jurgen Klopp has picked up an “absolute bargain” but thinks he also needs to bolster their defence too in case Virgil van Dijk gets injured again.
42 thoughts on “Liverpool have signed Takumi Minamino for ‘peanuts’ – Alejandro Moreno | Premier League”
Firmino to fabinho, now with minamino, ina mina myna mo, go go go go, what a show. 🤭
Value’s gone up as soon as he signed for Liverpool 💪 YNWA.
Incredible piece of business. They could sell this guy for at minimum 20-30 million after they win they league if they so choose. Looks like a fantastic player as well, incredible work rate. Great signing.
The good thing about Asian players is that they don’t mind being on the bench and put 100 % effort when playing. Similar to the Ji Sung Park type at United
Think about it if he was a striker and replaced firmino it could be mini mane mo lol
Liverpool is looking for shirt sale.. lol
Fabinho to minamino to Firmino!!!!!!
I hate Ed Woodward
Hope he's a good buy.
If Jürgen said he is a player for Liverpool, I believe it! YNWA.
Liverpool and fans are overwhelming with joy with the signing of Takumi Minamino to Liverpool! Love you so much Minamino!
Wasn't held to ransom and certainly got a player of quality.
I hope Utd can learn to invest like this rather than having their pants pulled down.
The price tag is insane. Usually a player like him would go for 25-30M
Fantastic Signing!!!… But we've got way too many midfielders RN, who will be the Starting Mid-3?
I would like to see Fabs, Keita and Minamino imo.
ini mini miny moe look who Liverpool signed Takumi Minamino
Iri saya
Meanwhile, a certain British defender is valued 85M. This 7.5M is the biggest heist in 2019!
Peanuts for a pure gem. You don’t see that everyday
Yeah, I’m a cashew guy.
After 1 year he’ll worth 70 mil easy
Have fun on the bench 😂😂😂
Welcome to liverpool minamino Y.N.W.A.
Gr8 signing now we have to sign a defender who can play Centre half and Full back around 20-30 millions pounds
Unbelievable bargain. They'll make that back in shirt sales from Japan.
Minamino>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Son
The thing is the amount of money they spent on him could be spent by EVERY other premier league easily
Klopp is a genius when it comes to signings. Whoever your defense has trouble dealing with- Sign him! Another example from past was Mane! What a great manager. He doesnt chase big names
Gini wijnaldum wont like this transfer.
Minamino firmino minamino firmino firminooooooo
I see him as a competition for bobby firmino, hope a great succes
Since FSG took over they have implemented the money ball transfer system used to buy players by looking at there stats including Salah Fabinho Mane and others which has worked wonders just look at LFC bottom line when it comes to the figures and the results on the pitch when it comes to performance , Minamino is another product of that system!!! YNWA!!!
Fabinho, Minamino and Keita would be my first choice midfield . Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Ox , Lallana are not a bad options either .
Moreno’s talking like the Italian mafia
Send some peanuts to my home please
He’d be same as kakawa
Wait, did I hear right?.
Is it 7 million or 70 millions?.
And if it is 7 million, for how long?.
A month maybe!.
Shame on us, we are Liverpool, the greatest club on earth, we can not be doing this, welcoming a great player by taking advantage of him.
Liverpool signing Mortal Kombat character now!!… Fatality gonna be some serious problems for other club…
Eating sushi while watching this!
Salzburg got ripped hard. Pool has an amazing bargain can't believe no other big club grabbed him with such a peanut fee he went for
Can’t wait to see him play @Liverpool!
Smart