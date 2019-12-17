From last-gasp winners to long-range screamers, check out every single goal from Matchweek 17 in the 2019-20 Premier League season. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Matchweek17
Every goal from Matchweek 17 in the Premier League | NBC Sports
24 thoughts on “Every goal from Matchweek 17 in the Premier League | NBC Sports”
Kevin DeBruyne was world class this weekend.
there were some insane goals this week
I swear 90% of Burnley’s goals are that corner technique 0:39
This was the weekend of "I'm going to just smash this into the roof of the net and hope for the best"
6:00 lmao why he shushing the crowd it’s only the 53rd minute
4:17 Messi!
At 5:26-27 look at Sterling
son is the best player of epl
Who dislikes these videos?. I'm actually quite curious. Ha
Each goal
1:17 the linesman's watch flashing "GOAL" is great
Lol Arsenal sucks.
Wilfred zaha danced with that defender and then smashed
Are you sure Salah ain't right footed???
Adama Traore is B I G
Norwich is the new Fulham. Attack is good but defense is basically non league team level
There is some fuckery with the Everton goal at the 36th minute. #9 just runs into the keeper yet no penalty?
Absolutely love when players and fans still go absolutely crazy after the var call. Love the passion
KDB effortless