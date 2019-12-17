Wilfried Zaha’s lovely solo strike canceled out Neal Maupay’s opener as Crystal Palace and Brighton finished honors even at Selhurst Park. NBCSports #PremierLeague #CrystalPalace #Brighton #WilfriedZaha #NealMaupay
Crystal Palace v. Brighton | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 12/16/19 | NBC Sports
26 thoughts on “Crystal Palace v. Brighton | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 12/16/19 | NBC Sports”
“Zaha” more like “Zaha scores it’s 1-1”
Why does it take so long for NBC to put out the highlights telemundo deportees really coming in like 30 min after the game end but I wanna hear the commentators opinion on the game
6:04 #11😂
Zaha just hates Brighton. Just wanna say I have a lot of respect for Zaha. He's like Hazard (He's not as good as Hazard.) But he has the same personality as him. You can tell Zaha has passion for Palace and puts his all into the team. But he also wants to fulfill his dream and play for a bigger club. Just like Hazard. He put his all into Chelsea week and week out but he wanted to fulfill his dream to play for Real. Respect to you Zaha.
Martin Tyler seemed to show a bit more enthusiasm this game
💥💥💥 ZAHA
long live the witch doctor!!!
How come CP keeper is allowed to wear a jersey that has basically the same colors as their regular jersey?
Draw
Good game. Brighton keeps showing improvement week to week, they are solidifying and becoming a good team. A tie is probably a fitting ending to this match as it was back-and-forth….although one HAS to ask: how in the world could VAR decide that 3:02 was NOT a Penalty ? There was clear contact by defender, and not even close to ball. Anyways, I like both squads, so…..
Both of these outfits are for the drop.
God it’s like one pass up the middle by Brighton cuts through palaces whole midfield
was that zaha first goal of the season?
So many roofers this weekend: Lucas vs Wolves, KDB vs Arsenal, Maupay vs. Palace, Zaha vs. Brighton.
Brighton play really good football. Genuinely enjoyed their possession passing and control. 👏👏 Graham Potter
Zaha 🔥🙏🏼
yay
"Here is Zahar!!"
sick goal but zaha wasted time celebrating an equalizer that could have been spent winning the game
When you don't keep fouling Zaha like Watford did…
9:20 dude has no reaction to Ayew’s incoming shot. Looks creepy af too
🙏🙏🙏
1:53 💙
👇 👇❤
Benteke, i used to be a fan, now dude has completely forgotten how to play useless.
Zaha needs 6 seconds to change the way a game goes
Joselico esta es una cadena de sólo deporte a nivel mundial 🇺🇸🌎Joselico 💪🏻
Im a big fan of trossard