CHRISTMAS CRACKERS | Amazing Long Shot Premier League Goals





A compilation of Christmas crackers, amazing long shot goals scored in the Premier League throughout the month of December. This video features Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Mesut Özil, James Milner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Paul Pogba and loads more!

Who scored the best goal? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:

Premier League website:

Follow the Premier League on Instagram:

Follow the Premier League on Twitter:

Like the Premier League on Facebook:

Play Fantasy Premier League:

To license Premier League match footage:

#PremierLeague #ChristmasCracker #LongRangeGoal



source Camisetas De Fútbol Baratas,Comprar Camisetas de Futbol Baratas Para Hombre, Mujer y Niños. Camisetas Futbol Baratas 2018-2019. camiseta man city