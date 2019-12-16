A compilation of Christmas crackers, amazing long shot goals scored in the Premier League throughout the month of December. This video features Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Gylfi Sigurðsson, Mesut Özil, James Milner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Paul Pogba and loads more!
Who scored the best goal? Let us know in the comments.
39 thoughts on “CHRISTMAS CRACKERS | Amazing Long Shot Premier League Goals”
This are good as the sugars i found in my dads basement
Best league overall for a reason
Riise could kill with that left foot
Not one Suarez goal have got to be kidding me
Where is the Ronaldo's longshot. Puskas Price
Ruben Neves? Where he at tho?
amazing goals
Tiote's Goal?
0:17 what player?!
Where's the Papiss Cisse goal?
9:28 Erik Lamela or Gareth Bale???
How did one of Frank Lampards goals not make it onto here?
I can't see ozill feels China man
Can't believe I had to wait 12 minutes to see essiens goal
How can they not include Højbjerg’s goal vs Brighton?
Colemans knee slide against Swansea is just as beautiful as the goal
Absolutely shocking so many goals missing and so many that shouldn't be there…
Where is jack grealishs goals
Erik Edman?
You forgot Vincent Kompany's strike. Didn't need Salah's 10 yard shot.
Replay every goal but essien goal, must be an Arsenal fan
What about Yan Valery’s absolute 🍑 of a goal last season against Manchester United
Come have fun & sub
1:03 Man in the background knew it before the shot
Not including a single Gerrard goal is a sin
Damn Townsend can hit them
How did Xhaka's goal vs Liverpool get in here? It was a bad mistake from Mignolet!
대한민국 08:00 ~~~~
Where is Christian Eriksen's goal verse Chelsea???
Salah's goal didnt deserve to be there. It wasn't that good.
For a fullback, John Arne Risse had amazing technique on his shots. They never really dipped, just flew in a straight line from the floor to the top corner like an arrow.
Where’s Papis Cisse’s shot against Chelsea
The first 3 goals are truly and remarkably long shot goals and also in that order of class. Rest all are of course good but the top 3 are the ones shown in the beginning of the video.
Townsend's goal was Goal of the Season last year.That was the biggest robbery in PL.Kompany's goal was much better,more beautiful and more important than his.
Kompany???? Top long shot last year
All the money in the premier league and they have shit camera angles like Fifa 20 replays
Crystal Palace might not be the biggest club but they sure know how to score a good goals
Suarez, xabi alonso, charlie adam
So no kompany or de Byrne?