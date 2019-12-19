LEICESTER to WIN at MAN CITY?! | Premier League Predictions GW18

Posted on by Thogden



LEICESTER CITY to WIN AT MAN CITY?! | Premier League Predictions GW18 – Games we talk about: Everton vs Arsenal, Leicester vs Man City, Tottenham vs Chelsea, Watford vs Man United, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, Aston Villa vs Southampton, Bournemouth vs Burnley, Brighton vs Sheffield United and Norwich vs Wolves. #EPL #mcfc #lcfc

SMASH 375 LIKES FOR THOGDAD (that is all) !!!!
↓Open for links↓

►FACEBOOK:
Sub to FUSION NOW:
►Twitter:
►INSTAGRAM:
►Business Enquiries: thogden.pr@gmail.com
==============================================

source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. camiseta olympique de lyon

49 thoughts on “LEICESTER to WIN at MAN CITY?! | Premier League Predictions GW18

  3. My predictions:
    Everton 2-1 Arsenal
    Aston 1-0 Southampton
    Brighton 0-0 Sheffield U
    Newcastle 1-1 Crystal Palace
    Norwich 0-2 Wolves
    Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley
    Man City 3-2 Leicester
    Watford 1-3 Man U
    Spurs 2-2 Chelsea

    Responder

  11. Everton 2-2 Arsenal
    Aston Villa 3-1 Southampton
    Bournemouth 1-0 Burnley
    Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Sheffield United
    Newcastle United 2-0 Crystal Palace
    Norwich City 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Manchester City 2-2 Leicester City
    Watford 0-3 Manchester United
    Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Chelsea

    Responder

  12. There is it again, another week and yup, you GUESSED IT – ANOTHER false thumbnail and a complete clickbait.

    Thumbnail – “City 1-2 Leicester”
    Title Of The Video – “Leicester To Win At Man City?!?!?!”
    The Prediction – “Manchester City 2-1 Leicester”.

    You seriously can’t make this shit up.

    Responder

  34. Everton 2-1 Arsenal
    Aston Villa 1-1 Southampton
    Bournemouth 2-1 Burnley
    Brighton 1-1 Sheffield Utd
    Newcastle 1-1 Crystal Palace
    Norwich 0 – 2 Wolves
    Man City 2-2 Leicester
    Watford 1 – 2 Man Utd
    Spurs 2-0 Chelsea

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *