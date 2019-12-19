GW18: TOP 3 FPL CAPTAINCY PICKS | Gameweek 18 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

Here are the top 3 captaincy picks for Gameweek 18, as voted for by you, the FPL community, over on Twitter.

47 thoughts on “GW18: TOP 3 FPL CAPTAINCY PICKS | Gameweek 18 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

  30. I have all three and Vardy. Rashford has it now but I'm so tempted on Vardy. The most lethal, pacey striker in PL against a defense who couldn't handle man Us pace. Easily see a vardy brace here whether they win or not. Might be silly to take the band off Mr reliable this season

  39. Total Score : 972
    Rank : 293K
    FT : 2
    Balance : 3.4 million

    Made a bad move last week in taking out KDB for Maddison. Still got my Wildcard to use for the first one and 2 FTs.

    Plan is 2 FTs this week and Wildcard next week

    Squad as it stands

    Ryan
    Kelly/Soyuncu/Lundstram/Rico
    Mount/Maddison/Son
    Abraham/Ings/Vardy

    Subs : TAA/Dedoncker/Mane

    Initial thoughts

    1.) Maddison out / KDB in. Mount out / Grealish in (for the fact Villa have good fixtures)

    2. Maddison out / Richarlison in. Ings out / Rashford in

    Any thoughts all?. Be open to suggestions as need to get back on track

