GW18: TOP 3 FPL CAPTAINCY PICKS | Gameweek 18 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20





► Upload your FPL squad at: – use Artificial Intelligence to improve your performance!

Here are the top 3 captaincy picks for Gameweek 18, as voted for by you, the FPL community, over on Twitter.

You can keep an eye on how the poll progresses and cast your vote here:

🏆 Join the 2019/20 FPLtips league!

📱

➡️ League code: defh46

📲 FPLtips team URL:

⭐️ Patreon:

🐦 Twitter:

📸 Instagram:

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for more FPL videos:

📊 Get customised stats and optimisation tools:

🎥 fantasyfootballfix on YT:

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague



source Erreà Sport: Ropa Técnica Deportiva para hombre, mujer y niño. Descubre todos los artículos en venta en nuestra tienda online! equipacion portero atletico de madrid