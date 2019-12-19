► Upload your FPL squad at: – use Artificial Intelligence to improve your performance!
Here are the top 3 captaincy picks for Gameweek 18, as voted for by you, the FPL community, over on Twitter.
You can keep an eye on how the poll progresses and cast your vote here:
47 thoughts on “GW18: TOP 3 FPL CAPTAINCY PICKS | Gameweek 18 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20”
Jimenez 🔥💪
im gonna captain son I think although rashford and even grealish are tempting
Martial 💪😎
Wow no Vardy vs a leaky Man City defense. Differential 🤔
Have all 3 but won't be C any of them. They are good options tho
My captain is Danny ings
Maupay is my captain this week #gamble
lundstram captain 💪
Raúl Jiménez 👉🏻
The peaky fucking blinder jack grealish 😎
Thanks for yet another great video Mr Tips!
When will u play your triple captain?
No brainer: Alli
Captain the lord
Jota?
My team is a complete shambles so I'm jut going all out with Pepe as captain. He's just gonna get 2 points ik
Literally the first time vards hasn’t been there 😂
Should I risk it and put ramsdale captain? I saw on Twitter tht Wood and Westwood have injuries so burnley are short on attack
De bruyne or Jimenez as captain?
How about captain Richarlison ?
I’m captaining Richarlison this week. It doesn’t need an explanation
Rashford all the way 😎
Hii is Captain grealish risky?
Sterling triple captain
What if I captained richarlison? Is it too bold? He’s scored 4 in his last 5 and against Liverpool and Leicester too
Lord lundstram for sure
Richarlison captain for me
Abraham out for Jimenez or ings?
👋🏽 from Kenya! Got Son Rashford (c) and KDB 🤞🏽
I have all three and Vardy. Rashford has it now but I'm so tempted on Vardy. The most lethal, pacey striker in PL against a defense who couldn't handle man Us pace. Easily see a vardy brace here whether they win or not. Might be silly to take the band off Mr reliable this season
Torn between KDB, Rashford, Alli or Ings. Don’t know why but thinking Ings
Hmmmmm, Harry Kane
Who is better to own?:
1) Son and Abraham
2) Rashford and Grealish
Does anybody else think Jimenez is a good captain option?? If so who’s sticking the armband on him?
It’s between Jimenez and Son for me
Hi.. Tripple on rashford, how is that? Hope u answer me
Hi, I'm thinking about adding Ryan Fraser as a Bournemouth option . Can any fans tell me how he's performing ?
I'm thinking about swapping Abraham for ings, only to bring in a better Defender, Or should I bring in Alli for either De Bruyne or Son??
Which one to get Alli or Martial?
Total Score : 972
Rank : 293K
FT : 2
Balance : 3.4 million
Made a bad move last week in taking out KDB for Maddison. Still got my Wildcard to use for the first one and 2 FTs.
Plan is 2 FTs this week and Wildcard next week
Squad as it stands
Ryan
Kelly/Soyuncu/Lundstram/Rico
Mount/Maddison/Son
Abraham/Ings/Vardy
Subs : TAA/Dedoncker/Mane
Initial thoughts
1.) Maddison out / KDB in. Mount out / Grealish in (for the fact Villa have good fixtures)
2. Maddison out / Richarlison in. Ings out / Rashford in
Any thoughts all?. Be open to suggestions as need to get back on track
Kane (C) , KDB (VC) , Vardy (VVC) thank me later 😀
Why doesn't fantasyfootballfix.com have the option to access squad via social account/google
De Bruyne 0 big chances 😂😂
Richarlison is a decent shout
Maddison
Alli would be a good shout
Everytime i try to go for something different, it turns out to be most picked captain choice
I reckon grealish captain could be a shout