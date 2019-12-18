Download One Football –
In this FPL video I take a look at GW18 and discuss some of the key talking points going into the next gameweek.
– Liverpool players out?
– Playing the free hit in Gameweek 18
– Going to 3-5-2 (Greenwood?!)
– And more!
39 thoughts on “FPL GAMEWEEK 18 PREVIEW | GW18: SELL LIVERPOOL PLAYERS? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20”
What you think of my team
1 ft 0.3 in the bank
Henderson
Rico Kelly Lundstram
Maddison mount grealish alli
Abraham vardy Rashford(c)
Bench: ramsdale soyuncu mane robertson
Can people join my head to head league plz
Here is code 7k1w2v
I already got Guaita instead of Pope. Is it worth trading out Trent & Rashford for Aurier & Kane? It will cost -8 but Trent isn't playing this gw and Liverpool have a tough schedule ahead. Also Kane usually plays well during christmas and Spurs have a good set of fixtures.
Im gonna captain danny ings just for the fun of it
what about captaining grealish? thoughts?
I kept TTA and Mane but sold Robertson to upgrade Madison to Son. Your thoughts Andy
Liverpool have won 15 games where they’ve scored at least 2 goals. Not keeping clean sheets is good news for Mane/Salah as they need to score more to win games. TAA seems a safe option to sell, but keep at least one of Mane and Salah if you’ve got them.
I swapped mane out for richarlison for -4 points but now I have 4 mil in the bank and i dunno weather to make another upgrade for another -4 points
Alli record against Chelsea is quite strong
Cantwell or aurier? Who to play
It’s a free hit from me this week
Alli or jimenez captain
Why you dont talk about Kane and him for captain?
Thinking about selling Zaha&tammy for Richarlison&ings …
What has happened to the point predictor?
TAA out for kelly or Aurier ?
Keep: mane or salah?
When is the last chance to use wildcard? Is it before gw19 or before gw20
Who to captain ?? Alli or ings or rashford ??
Sterling – Captain him
RIP Duncan 😥😥
With Tomori probably out this could prove to be a good week for Tottenham forwards. Recent Chelsea form also points towards a Spurs player.
Another great show Andy, thanks. Think I'll captain Ali this week
Still no mention of adama traore, for his price and his attacking threat. How can he be overlooked.
I know this is a bit off topic Andy but you used to work for EA. Any Fifa tips, I’m having a torrid time atm. 🙁
Should i captain Rashford or Lundstram?
I hope your theory of Martinelli getting bench is wrong cos i took a hit to bring him in
I cant see why anyone would wanna keep robbo/TAA if u watched the watford game, liverpool isnt keeping many Clean sheets this season, against anyone.
I would never get rid of mane tho.
I dont understand why lacazette is on the becnh, if u just play a 442 diamond with ozil, laca and auba up top u have 1 of the best front 3s in the league. Still dont understand why they spent so much money on pepe for example…. just buy some damn defenders lmao
I have free hit this week
I've took I'd say a slight punt in putting in Toby from Spurs
Jimenez or rashford captain?
Great video mate… Will bring in Alli… On your tip-up… Cheers..
Andy you should be a guest in FPL FYI. For a captain in this week I am torn between Rashford and Son, who will be better?
Is Maddison out(7.5 sell) and Grealish in a good move?
Help! looking to replace traore with a 7.4m transfer total
Cantwell? Grealish? Zaha? Mount? Daniel James?
Current squad
Ryan
Kelly, Rico,TAA, Robertson, lundstrum
kdb, ali, richalison,Mane,traore
Vardy, greenwood,ings
Have Robertson and Mane. What to do cuz i want Son instead of Mane and grelish instead of fuckin' Guendouzi, keep rob for not going -4 ?? Help mates
McGuire about to punish for not keeping the faith 😉
Robertson out Aurier in??