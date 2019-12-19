FINAL WILDCARD TEAM! FPL GAMEWEEK 18! FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!

Posted on by Dayvy FPL



ONEFOOTBALL FREE DOWNLOAD LINK:

Twitter:

SELL MANE/SALAH?! (+ FREE HIT TEAM!) FPL GAMEWEEK 18 PREVIEW! FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!:

In this video we take a look ahead to the upcoming Gameweek 18 in the 2019/2020 FPL Season! We take a look at how my team got on in Gameweek 17 before we turn our attention towards Gameweek 18, after a VERY interesting Gameweek! We take about transfers options that we could make with our WILDCARD!

Please leave any suggestions or questions in the comments down below!

Song: Lights by Sappheiros Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0 Music promoted by Audio Library

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #Dayvy

source Camisetas y Equipaciones de fútbol para todos los gustos. Fútbol europeo, Americano o Africano, intententamos brindar un amplio surtido de camisetas de futbol camisetas futbol 2017 baratas

36 thoughts on “FINAL WILDCARD TEAM! FPL GAMEWEEK 18! FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE 2019/2020!

  13. No Liverpool attacker 😮

    What could go wrong? Jan 2 Liverpool play Sheffield united for the evening kick off. Good luck!

    Man u scored 3 past Sheffield united in 5 mins. Imagine what Liverpool could do to a tired Sheffield united with anfield buzzing for this fixture 😍

    Responder

  15. Howzzzzit Dayvy. Brilliant content as ever. Well done . . . Team looks spot on.

    Wildcarding this week as well, my triple up on liverpool and chelsea was killing me.

    I really like the Traore pick. He has really improved this season in a quality wolves team. He looks destined for the very top to me

    Wouldn't be so sure on the Villa defence, they have looked very poor at the back recently

    I personally favour the double blades defence or perhaps a Brighton defender (Dunk/Montoya) for after GW 20? Plenty of value in the cheap defenders this year

    Captain Kane or Son this week for me, I think the City/Leicester game is a really tricky one to call.

    Leicester have looked the best defensively all season. Had Soyuncu since week one, different class unlucky not to score more. Would certainly favour them over United

    Have a great wildcard and an awesome christmas

    Responder

  34. Also on a WC, i'm thinking salah over son and Jimenez instead of rash with a few minor chanses around the pitch to make it with my team value. Struggeling with deciding on gk. Any thoughts on 4.7mil gk?

    Also saving money to go kane to aguero soon

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *