#partypoker #partypokerLIVE
We’re putting the community back into live poker. We have everything a live poker player needs from exciting offers, exclusive livestreams and much more.
source a mayor selección de Camisetas de fútbol baratas está en eBay ✓ Compra equipaciones de fútbol y más al mejor precio ✓ ¡Con opción de envío gratis equipacion de nigeria
4 thoughts on “Premier League Poker 5 E21”
Luke Schwartz is an arrogant turd.
This has to be the worst format in poker. This episode is testament to that. Really, what's the point in watching this.
Eugene why…
why was katchilov playing like that??? can someone please explain