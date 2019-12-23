Leicester vs Liverpool | Top 5 Premier League Moments | Vardy, Mane, Salah

Posted on



A compilation of the top 5 Leicester City vs Liverpool moments in the Premier League. Jamie Vardy’s 25-yard strike in 2016. Mohamed Salah and Philippe Coutinho scoring in a 3-2 victory for Liverpool in 2017. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool winning 4-1 in 2016.

What’s your favourite Leicester vs Liverpool moment? Let us know in the comments.

