Antonio Rudiger targeted by racist chants during Tottenham vs. Chelsea | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN FC



ESPN FC’s Craig Burley addresses the reported racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during his club’s 2-0 win vs. Tottenham in North London. Burley addresses the repeated in-stadium announcements warning about further abuse and what the Premier League needs to do to combat the escalating problem of racism in football.

#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:

source ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com. equipaciones futbol 2019

37 thoughts on “Antonio Rudiger targeted by racist chants during Tottenham vs. Chelsea | Premier League

  4. But the racism always comes from white people directed towards the black brown players

    This questions for all racist fans who are predominantly white.. you ain't all that and a bag of chips.. your there to watch a game of football..

    Responder

  9. nothing's been done about it and nothing will. but wait to see what happens if an incident like this happens at Liverpool. then there will be immense pressure from the media and other clubs for some sort of punishment. mark my words.

    Responder

  11. Every other incident , the actually people have been shown here on utube , none of the other players , of both sides did nothing onky Ruttiger . There are 100’s of people videoing most incidents ,especially something like this sending off , ive looked through all channels and Not video of anything

    Responder

  14. Abuse of players has always happened though, why are we so sensitive now that black guys get abuse, fat, skinny, illness, being gay etc they all got abuse, being from the north or south, get called all manner of names, its horrible I know.
    I heard some racist language coming from Korean guys when Son Heung Ming was red-carded but nobody cares cause they can't be racist, right?

    Responder

  22. Media hysteria again. The racism is still alleged, nothing has been proved. The fans are innocent until proven guilty. Just because Rudiger claims he was racially abused do we just take his word for it? It seems a lot of people really want there to be a racism problem but racists are in short supply.

    Responder

  25. More than 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were not racists during the Chelsea game. Instead of shaming the club, drag the foul mouthed dirty racist out of the crowd and deal with it, there are laws in this country. These incidents will soon stop if you are pulled off your seat, out of the terrace and publicly humiliated on your way out. Instead we've had a media frenzy.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *