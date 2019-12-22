ESPN FC’s Craig Burley addresses the reported racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during his club’s 2-0 win vs. Tottenham in North London. Burley addresses the repeated in-stadium announcements warning about further abuse and what the Premier League needs to do to combat the escalating problem of racism in football.
37 thoughts on “Antonio Rudiger targeted by racist chants during Tottenham vs. Chelsea | Premier League”
Who cares…
Racism will stop if it’s punished by law just like theft or any criminal activity.racism continue because of people tolerating it .
Rüdiger is german treasure , i hope less talking and more actions , unbelievable !!!!
But the racism always comes from white people directed towards the black brown players
This questions for all racist fans who are predominantly white.. you ain't all that and a bag of chips.. your there to watch a game of football..
This is only the tip of the iceberg!
Wait and see what is underneath!
Big problem when it starts at the top!
this is a big human issue and had been on going for centuries .
ohh..
english people always act like they re perfect but as you can see..
Its so sad to hear Racism chants in PL, I thought its Seria A, La liga and Russian league
nothing's been done about it and nothing will. but wait to see what happens if an incident like this happens at Liverpool. then there will be immense pressure from the media and other clubs for some sort of punishment. mark my words.
So not only do footballers dive and fake injuries, they now fake hearing and seeing racist abuse.
Every other incident , the actually people have been shown here on utube , none of the other players , of both sides did nothing onky Ruttiger . There are 100’s of people videoing most incidents ,especially something like this sending off , ive looked through all channels and Not video of anything
I've not seen any evidence of it yet. Has anyone seen or heard anything?
Need more Solo Craig segments for 2020
Abuse of players has always happened though, why are we so sensitive now that black guys get abuse, fat, skinny, illness, being gay etc they all got abuse, being from the north or south, get called all manner of names, its horrible I know.
I heard some racist language coming from Korean guys when Son Heung Ming was red-carded but nobody cares cause they can't be racist, right?
Let's kick football out of racism.
Ahh, gotta love the "beautiful game" with its weekly report on a racist incident. I swear this sport has some of the most toxic fans.
Hopefully one day I can be as educated as these footballers.
😂😂 funny. COYS
What would you expect from God chosen people
Am proud to be a black
Espn punditry is awful. It's like listening to pirate radio
Media hysteria again. The racism is still alleged, nothing has been proved. The fans are innocent until proven guilty. Just because Rudiger claims he was racially abused do we just take his word for it? It seems a lot of people really want there to be a racism problem but racists are in short supply.
it now emerges once , that it is the Spurs players who should have walked off the park in support of Son who was abused ( racially ) and Spurs demand the game be replayed or awarded a 3-2 win
@ESPN FC I would change this to alleged if I were you. Sounds like Rudiger has got himself muddled up with a Spurs chant…
More than 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were not racists during the Chelsea game. Instead of shaming the club, drag the foul mouthed dirty racist out of the crowd and deal with it, there are laws in this country. These incidents will soon stop if you are pulled off your seat, out of the terrace and publicly humiliated on your way out. Instead we've had a media frenzy.
Really won't be a solution outside of just watching on TV and no more stadium matches to go to. Of course that's too much money to lose so it's no option really.
I think players should all get off the field
Picanniny smiles… piffle piffle… cannibals… piffle piffle. Let's get Brexit Done!
Ooh, what a shame, get over it.
White wish they could be as good as black badmind people who who has be catch been racists should get 2 years in prison
Chelsea fans are the most Racist out there .
Black/brown players need to leave the pitch when this happens again.
OUR POLITICIANS ARE ENCOURAGING THIS. ALL OVER. EVERYWHERE. OUR POLS.
Shame on them at the gates 2020 there is still racism !!
sorry for him
but he did dirty sneaky attack to son
Points deduction wud be a better idea. Just imagine racial abuse from Liverpool and points deducted and they loose d title bcos of d fans.
who cares