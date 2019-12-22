Antonio Rudiger targeted by racist chants during Tottenham vs. Chelsea | Premier League





ESPN FC’s Craig Burley addresses the reported racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during his club’s 2-0 win vs. Tottenham in North London. Burley addresses the repeated in-stadium announcements warning about further abuse and what the Premier League needs to do to combat the escalating problem of racism in football.

#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

