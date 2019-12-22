Chelsea vs. Tottenham analysis: Frank Lampard outcoached Mourinho – Shaka Hislop | Premier League





Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley break down Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, propelling Frank Lampard’s side to fourth in the Premier League. Hislop believes Lampard coached circles around Jose Mourinho while Burley says he hasn’t seen Tottenham play that poorly in «a long time». Burley also thinks Chelsea had more desire on the day and wonders when Mourinho’s honeymoon period will end if Tottenham’s players continue to perform this way.

