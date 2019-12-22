Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley break down Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, propelling Frank Lampard’s side to fourth in the Premier League. Hislop believes Lampard coached circles around Jose Mourinho while Burley says he hasn’t seen Tottenham play that poorly in «a long time». Burley also thinks Chelsea had more desire on the day and wonders when Mourinho’s honeymoon period will end if Tottenham’s players continue to perform this way.
41 thoughts on “Chelsea vs. Tottenham analysis: Frank Lampard outcoached Mourinho – Shaka Hislop | Premier League”
Tottenham are the opposite of man United can't beat any big teams but beat all the smaller teams and yet dier and auier need to go they are fucking useless
Liverpool fan here,just wanted to say I thought mourinho was coming in to win the big games and trophies???,so far beaten by Bayern beaten by Man Utd and beaten by Chelsea,lost them all,spurs fault for getting rid good manager in poch done Miracles with average squad off players,then bringing in a dinosaur been sacked by last two clubs plays boring football,and every team raise there game because everyone hates him and all he’s bullshit he talks,
tottenham vs chelsea – 0 – 2
mourino vs lampard – 0 – 2
It was a derby man that is why he celebrated a little bit extra
I can't wait for Tottenhams version of 'heritage'.
Spurs were so awful that the hardest work Kepa had to do all game was pick up that bottle thrown on the pitch
Haven't seen Spurs play so badly for a very long time but they lost 7-2 not even 3 months ago
“We’ve both seen him done it”
beaten by frank & jose got salty & bitter
The only problem with spurs team is Aurier. Mourinho should just try someone else in that position and see how it works
Yeah neither was a red card nor was a penalty,I was watching this commenting show on star sports and those commentators were just barking about Tottenham,
Until ESPN/ABC/Disney invest in their camera game and improve to filming in quality HD then everyone should gives these clowns thumbs down. It is about to be 2020 and these muppets are still filming in 720p hahaha
Willian yesterday was like the real ronaldinho in his prime.
A great performance by the brazilian
We won cos Lampard is chelsea through and through, he knows how much this game means to us and he instilled it into the players.
On the other hand Mourinho is a 100% Chel… I mean, Manch.. no wait, he is a 100% spud.
If you ask me they did not play that well!. I am a chelsea fan btw. The two goals that they scored one of them was a brilliant goal and the other was a penalty. These kinda goals are actually rare. Chelsea were lucky
Alonso was superb and did more than what his job is but Mount was ridiculous. Dictated play and created chances which help Willian play amazing. Good to see that Lampard has flexibility and is not scared to do drastic decisions.
The best Chelsea have played in recent times has got to be when they play a 3-4-3. Lampard had them playing good football with a 4-2-3-1, but I believe a 3-4-3 with a few tweaks will do the trick.
The apprentice has become the master
Spurs game against wolves was a clear warning that cheaslse would have them for breakfast.
Milked the situation?
Son kicked another player, it doesn’t matter if the kick landed and/or dealt damage. By the letter of the law a kick towards another player is a red card offense.
It doesn’t matter what Rudiger does, Son kicked him and rightly was sent off because of it.
Willy when hits top form, he would beat any defenders 😂
Frank Lampard has been around elite football coaching since he was a toddler. Also he is very bright and articulate unlike some ex pros who get jobs of their playing reputations. The guy is the real deal. No wonder Mourinho was so ‘salty’.
Its the intent not the severity that matters in case of red card.
A 5 minute video about how lampard outcoched Mourinho pretty much only containing quotes that it happened. From a tactical analytical view point, this punditry is so bad…
Marcos Alonso in this formation is the best Wing Back in the world.
Chelsea played with energy and tenacity, but they really weren't that good in the final third. Willian scored off of the worst coverage of a short corner I've ever seen from a player. Another Aurier mental misstep, surprise, surprise. Chelsea played well and Willian and Mount were very good. I always love Zouma and Tomori playing together, they have a very good defensive synergy and the 5-2-3 was a good system to contain Tottenham's front 4. Jose made poor substitutions. Eric Dier should have been gone at half for N'Dombele. Aurier should have been subed after he messed up covering the short corner; put Winks in and move Sissoko to RB. And Eriksen should have been brought in for Lucas Moura around the 80'. But yall need to get off Chelsea's D. They came to play, but if it hadn't been for that red card on Son … totally different game.
“ we have seen him done it “ ???
the passion from Frank was because it was against that small time joke of a club. nothing better than beating them.
Mourinho always gets slapped around by his former teams. Great move by Lampard leaving out the slow and weak Jorginho for this game. Jorginho always gets abused against good teams
Jose gave a win to Lampard, he throw the game. In no way can Lampard out coach Jose, plez stop it.
Liverpook fans be like – 3:54 & the interesting thing Firmino
Mourinho is a one trick pony,
YOU PEOPLE STILL DONT KNOW HOW MOURINHO MIND WORKS HES NOT AFTER TOP FOUR HE GAVE THE GAME AWAY TO HIS OLD TEAM AND PLAYER TO HELP HIM MOVE FORWARD IN HIS JOB THATS HE ALREADY TOLD HIS PLAYER NOT TO PLAY WELL IN THIS GAME HE ONLY AFTER ONE THING THIS SEASON TO WIN A CUP THEN COME NEXT SEASON WATCH OUT HE AFTER TOP OF THE LEAGUE
Hard work beats talent
Ole outcoached pep guardiola.. ole is the GOAT 😂😂😂