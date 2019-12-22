Chelsea vs. Tottenham analysis: Frank Lampard outcoached Mourinho – Shaka Hislop | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN FC



Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley break down Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Tottenham, propelling Frank Lampard’s side to fourth in the Premier League. Hislop believes Lampard coached circles around Jose Mourinho while Burley says he hasn’t seen Tottenham play that poorly in «a long time». Burley also thinks Chelsea had more desire on the day and wonders when Mourinho’s honeymoon period will end if Tottenham’s players continue to perform this way.

41 thoughts on “Chelsea vs. Tottenham analysis: Frank Lampard outcoached Mourinho – Shaka Hislop | Premier League

  4. Liverpool fan here,just wanted to say I thought mourinho was coming in to win the big games and trophies???,so far beaten by Bayern beaten by Man Utd and beaten by Chelsea,lost them all,spurs fault for getting rid good manager in poch done Miracles with average squad off players,then bringing in a dinosaur been sacked by last two clubs plays boring football,and every team raise there game because everyone hates him and all he’s bullshit he talks,

  16. We won cos Lampard is chelsea through and through, he knows how much this game means to us and he instilled it into the players.
    On the other hand Mourinho is a 100% Chel… I mean, Manch.. no wait, he is a 100% spud.

  17. If you ask me they did not play that well!. I am a chelsea fan btw. The two goals that they scored one of them was a brilliant goal and the other was a penalty. These kinda goals are actually rare. Chelsea were lucky

  18. Alonso was superb and did more than what his job is but Mount was ridiculous. Dictated play and created chances which help Willian play amazing. Good to see that Lampard has flexibility and is not scared to do drastic decisions.

  22. Idiots.

    Milked the situation?

    Son kicked another player, it doesn’t matter if the kick landed and/or dealt damage. By the letter of the law a kick towards another player is a red card offense.

    It doesn’t matter what Rudiger does, Son kicked him and rightly was sent off because of it.

  24. Frank Lampard has been around elite football coaching since he was a toddler. Also he is very bright and articulate unlike some ex pros who get jobs of their playing reputations. The guy is the real deal. No wonder Mourinho was so ‘salty’.

  30. Chelsea played with energy and tenacity, but they really weren't that good in the final third. Willian scored off of the worst coverage of a short corner I've ever seen from a player. Another Aurier mental misstep, surprise, surprise. Chelsea played well and Willian and Mount were very good. I always love Zouma and Tomori playing together, they have a very good defensive synergy and the 5-2-3 was a good system to contain Tottenham's front 4. Jose made poor substitutions. Eric Dier should have been gone at half for N'Dombele. Aurier should have been subed after he messed up covering the short corner; put Winks in and move Sissoko to RB. And Eriksen should have been brought in for Lucas Moura around the 80'. But yall need to get off Chelsea's D. They came to play, but if it hadn't been for that red card on Son … totally different game.

  39. YOU PEOPLE STILL DONT KNOW HOW MOURINHO MIND WORKS HES NOT AFTER TOP FOUR HE GAVE THE GAME AWAY TO HIS OLD TEAM AND PLAYER TO HELP HIM MOVE FORWARD IN HIS JOB THATS HE ALREADY TOLD HIS PLAYER NOT TO PLAY WELL IN THIS GAME HE ONLY AFTER ONE THING THIS SEASON TO WIN A CUP THEN COME NEXT SEASON WATCH OUT HE AFTER TOP OF THE LEAGUE

