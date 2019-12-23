Does the Premier League have a racism problem? | ESPN FC





Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens delve into the Tottenham vs. Chelsea racism incident exploring the lack of discipline from the Premier League. They discuss the way the incident was handled in comparison to the other football teams.

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:



source Las camisetas de fútbol que necesitas para tus entrenamientos y partidos te esperan en Luanvi. ¡Compra en Luanvi tu camiseta de fútbol personalizada! camiseta inter milan