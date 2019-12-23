Does the Premier League have a racism problem? | ESPN FC

Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens delve into the Tottenham vs. Chelsea racism incident exploring the lack of discipline from the Premier League. They discuss the way the incident was handled in comparison to the other football teams.
Guess not only Serie A is racist this time huh. Disgusting act both here and Italy. Hope those racist is banned for life.
Foreign players, foreign managers, foreign owners and even foreign fans. You can be of any creed / colour / religion and be a professional footballer. Mean words are not racism.
Spurs has black players that the fans love yet they say racist remarks to other black players because it's an easy insult
Gab’s probably thinking “ yes!! It’s not Italy this time, finally!”
No. The people being racist have a racism problem. And this isn't a new thing, racism has been around longer than anyone can remember, but the media has only started to care recently.
All they have to do is identify the trouble makers and make lifetime bans on all games in England. If that doesn't stop the problem, just have empty stadium fixtures to teach them a lesson.
It's simple some of the people above are racist too. So they would be passive and claim that they did something anyway.
It’s not about only one or 2 countries it is a problem all over the country..it’s about some people being racist in every country and we need to punish them..in Some countries racism is more and in some less ..but it prevails all over the World
Are there racists in England or in fan bases? Yes. Does England have a racism problem? Yes,. Does the world have a racism problem? Yes. Does the premier league have a racism problem? Yes. Racism is a problem and as long as it exists along with racist people there will be a racism problem.
What we shouldn’t do however is act as if this is a specifically premier league problem. If anything the prem is the most progressive league in Europe dealing with racism. The prem board calls it out and dishes punishment. Everyone stand by the players and the fans are banned swiftly. Now compare that to east Europe or Italy, turkey , France (where evra got banned for kicking a racist pos)and the likes.
At this point in the Racism Time Line – I think it's time to have extreme punishments. Forget the warnings, forget the chances. Just get extreme with it and that is how it's going to have to go. Why do we have to continue to have this same conversations over and over again. Get the LOW IQ idiots out and keep them out.
England is the nation of racism & they allowing it because it suits their tradition & culture. No wonder foreigners don’t respect or even like since your history is ugly as your present. UK the land of hypocrisy
La Liga laughing rn
Still haven't heard or seen any evidence of the actual racism actually happening yesterday…. Seems they're trying to cause a big issue from nothing.
Racism: Natural response to a non stop foreign nation of your tiny island nation
Add knife attacks, terrorism, and grooming gangs and it would be crazy to NOT be racist in England
I want to see Harry Kane and other high profile white footballers walk off the pitch. Enough of the prepared/rehearsed responses on racism. Stand in true solidarity with those who are being abused..😤
Doesn't Julien lives in London? He should know why the Premier League does things differently. It's the Little Englander mentality. We Englishmen know best 😁
Racist abuse should be made as a matter of police & Govt issue leading to imprisonment. Then & only then with this fear of imprisonment will these morons think before they utter sh*t out.
Do you think that some clubs are using it for bad performance I know it happens but surely not all the time just a thought
Brexit is joke this racism of Boris is parody of Hitler
Our country is racist, we are racist. It’s so easy to point the finger but your not pointing it at anyone. The racists are us. They’re our family, our friends. We are racist.
A Chelsea fan got arrested for racism against Son, but no-one seems to really be talking about that… odd
Can i ask? is racism on black more worst than asian or the same or less? thks…
no more than any other league
Everyone talks a big game when it's Italian fans doing this, but when it happens in England we see the same deer-in-headlights response from most of the players, coaches and the Federation. Everyone wants to pass the buck and make it someone else's problem to fix.
Are people still this racist in Europe? Starting to think people are saying everything is racist at the drop of a hat. We don’t have this problem in the USA
People hate on trump and USA but mls had zero complaints of this. The Manchester derby thing didn’t seem like racism to me, Looked like he wanted to fight
It’s fucking trash what happens in this league and in the entire world. It’s unfair to the fans and most importantly to the players being abused
People are born in to supporting a certain team, how is heckling someone about the team they were born in to supporting any different from heckling someone about their race? Either people are aloud to heckle or not, you guys need to pick one.
Thanks Englishmans once again the shame of your society.Professor of nothing.