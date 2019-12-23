Does the Premier League have a racism problem? | ESPN FC

Gabriele Marcotti and Julien Laurens delve into the Tottenham vs. Chelsea racism incident exploring the lack of discipline from the Premier League. They discuss the way the incident was handled in comparison to the other football teams.

36 thoughts on “Does the Premier League have a racism problem? | ESPN FC

  10. It’s not about only one or 2 countries it is a problem all over the country..it’s about some people being racist in every country and we need to punish them..in Some countries racism is more and in some less ..but it prevails all over the World

  11. Are there racists in England or in fan bases? Yes. Does England have a racism problem? Yes,. Does the world have a racism problem? Yes. Does the premier league have a racism problem? Yes. Racism is a problem and as long as it exists along with racist people there will be a racism problem.
    What we shouldn’t do however is act as if this is a specifically premier league problem. If anything the prem is the most progressive league in Europe dealing with racism. The prem board calls it out and dishes punishment. Everyone stand by the players and the fans are banned swiftly. Now compare that to east Europe or Italy, turkey , France (where evra got banned for kicking a racist pos)and the likes.

    At this point in the Racism Time Line – I think it's time to have extreme punishments. Forget the warnings, forget the chances. Just get extreme with it and that is how it's going to have to go. Why do we have to continue to have this same conversations over and over again. Get the LOW IQ idiots out and keep them out.

  13. England is the nation of racism & they allowing it because it suits their tradition & culture. No wonder foreigners don’t respect or even like since your history is ugly as your present. UK the land of hypocrisy

  20. I want to see Harry Kane and other high profile white footballers walk off the pitch. Enough of the prepared/rehearsed responses on racism. Stand in true solidarity with those who are being abused..😤

  22. Racist abuse should be made as a matter of police & Govt issue leading to imprisonment. Then & only then with this fear of imprisonment will these morons think before they utter sh*t out.

  31. Everyone talks a big game when it's Italian fans doing this, but when it happens in England we see the same deer-in-headlights response from most of the players, coaches and the Federation. Everyone wants to pass the buck and make it someone else's problem to fix.

  35. People are born in to supporting a certain team, how is heckling someone about the team they were born in to supporting any different from heckling someone about their race? Either people are aloud to heckle or not, you guys need to pick one.

