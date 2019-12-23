Man Utd, Chelsea or Man City: Which Premier League team needs the busiest transfer window? | ESPN FC





The January transfer window opens in one week, and several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs could be pretty active. ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno ranks the five teams that need to be busiest in January, either buying or selling players. The teams under consideration: Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton.

