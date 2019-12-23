The January transfer window opens in one week, and several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs could be pretty active. ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno ranks the five teams that need to be busiest in January, either buying or selling players. The teams under consideration: Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton.
49 thoughts on “Man Utd, Chelsea or Man City: Which Premier League team needs the busiest transfer window? | ESPN FC”
Otamendi + £35m for Koulibaly.
And pogba is uniteds best talent and now hopefully Maguire higher price tag will take hate from him.
Mourinho at Spurs is surely gonna want to spend
Moreno is a mug, makes it up as he goes – dribble.
Loved that honest evaluation.
Arsenal and ManU need new teams
extremely brainless punditry
Did this guy seriously just say that de gea needs to be replaced at Manchester United? I’m sorry but as a united fan goalkeeper is of our least concerns
180th cool comment
Poor analysis from Ale. Chelsea are in Champions League not Europa. Talks about replacing De Gea may have merit eventually but it's too soon to talk about that. And why do United need players more than Arsenal? How is Tottenham not even on the list when they have Aurier and Verthongen as first choice full backs??
I don agree with Éverton pick !! Why ??
I guess Tottenham should come second, cuz they need new players and they are playing n champions League !! 😎
Chelsea welcome to Europe League LoL
Well thank you very much for watching ESPN on U2.
Keeper is uniteds least concern lol bunch of clowns
United should bring in poch already. Everyone know ole ain’t bringing a trophy or top 4 finish EVER. Stop wasting time
Man U pretty much obviously
When it comes to Man United I smell more money burning at OLD TOILET. They have spent £ 900m + on transfers since Fergie left . To even get close to LFC they would have to spend at least another £900m and even then there is no guarantee they would bridge gap. Added to this Ollie aka Frodo Baggins looks completely out of his depth. There are at least 7-8 players that are not good enough to play in a top 6 side . I doubt if Haarland , Maddison, Sancho, or any other young up and coming player will sign for this "has been " rabble of a team. United are the graveyard of football talent just take a look at Pogba , Lakaku, and Sanchez and many more . YNWA x 6 UCL
United are stuck with that shite keeper, unlucky.
😂"Fernandinho is still chasing Jamie Vardy, has he caught him yet?"
Saw Sheffield United on the board and got excited. Still don't mention us.
Does anyone know when burley , dan and Shaka are back ? Or how long will Moreno on my screen
Moreno is so taco bell
the league is not gone… YET
Atleast man utd is 1st in something
Chelsea are in the champions league ,this guy doesn’t watch football
But United don't need to find a new keeper as they have Dean Henderson on loan to Sheffield so we have one.
We’ve been fantastic in the Europa league so far this year, eh?
Thoroughly agree with ur list Ale
Leicester city should b 1
Loser they are in Champions league fool
Man City needs a fucking CB
Chelsea winning Europa is he crazy?
what a poor analysis
moreno was a talentless player that only had one skill…CHEATING!!! serial diver and less integrity than a virus.
City needs one good CB nothing else.
Cringe
Man utd need to make dean (Sheffield utd keeper) as number 1!! Sell ddg
Cheslea fan here…
Expectations :- Koulibali
Gonna get :- Ake😁
😆2 goal conceded and espn for you 🤣
Worst pundit they have
Hold up did he say Chelsea was in the EL? Is this 2018/19 season?
Did this guy really say that Chelsea needs to win the Europa league …….. Jesus Christ, how can you make mistakes like that when you're getting paid
espn fc is the worst analysis channel…….
Do these guys even prepare for these shows? Chelsea in Europa??? Even worse, Dufus over there doesn’t even correct him or clarify for the viewers.
right manchester unted
I don't believe this man has clue about European football
Chelsea will be both selling and buying. For Champions league…. Not Europa league.
Leauge is gone?
Man city will be 3
Spurs need help too
I'm a man utd fan and we play like hull city and that got them relegated