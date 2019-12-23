Man Utd, Chelsea or Man City: Which Premier League team needs the busiest transfer window? | ESPN FC

The January transfer window opens in one week, and several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs could be pretty active. ESPN FC’s Alejandro Moreno ranks the five teams that need to be busiest in January, either buying or selling players. The teams under consideration: Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City, Chelsea, Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton.

49 thoughts on “Man Utd, Chelsea or Man City: Which Premier League team needs the busiest transfer window? | ESPN FC

  9. Poor analysis from Ale. Chelsea are in Champions League not Europa. Talks about replacing De Gea may have merit eventually but it's too soon to talk about that. And why do United need players more than Arsenal? How is Tottenham not even on the list when they have Aurier and Verthongen as first choice full backs??

  10. I don agree with Éverton pick !! Why ??
    I guess Tottenham should come second, cuz they need new players and they are playing n champions League !! 😎
    Chelsea welcome to Europe League LoL

  15. When it comes to Man United I smell more money burning at OLD TOILET. They have spent £ 900m + on transfers since Fergie left . To even get close to LFC they would have to spend at least another £900m and even then there is no guarantee they would bridge gap. Added to this Ollie aka Frodo Baggins looks completely out of his depth. There are at least 7-8 players that are not good enough to play in a top 6 side . I doubt if Haarland , Maddison, Sancho, or any other young up and coming player will sign for this "has been " rabble of a team. United are the graveyard of football talent just take a look at Pogba , Lakaku, and Sanchez and many more . YNWA x 6 UCL

