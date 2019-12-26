Andy goes solo as we look ahead to Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 18.
We’ll be looking at Son replacements, best captaincy and checking for early team news.
6 thoughts on “FPL GW19 | BREAKFAST CLUB | BEST SON REPLACEMENTS? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20”
Bring our breakfast club back! Confusion between channels.
What are the chances of Pogba's transfer this January?
Just put Pogba in my team
Took out Madison for a hit 😬
Breakfast club of Joe David and Mark is best.
Stream starts 2:26
Taking a punt with Keita as a 4th midfielder. For GW20 onwards.