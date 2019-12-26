FPL GW19 | BREAKFAST CLUB | BEST SON REPLACEMENTS? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 19/20





Andy goes solo as we look ahead to Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 18.

We’ll be looking at Son replacements, best captaincy and checking for early team news.

Want to improve your Rank? Check out our members area –

Want to follow us?

Subscribe here:

Twitter:

Instagram:

Facebook:



source Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos. camisetas athletic 2018