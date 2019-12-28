Southampton rallied to salvage a draw against Crystal Palace, as Danny Ings canceled out James Tomkins’ opener at St. Mary’s. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Southampton #CrystalPalace #DannyIngs #JamesTomkins
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming.
Southampton v. Crystal Palace | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 12/28/19 | NBC Sports
first
Wow
Liverpool like
Watford comment🤣
Which one will win the league?😂
4th
Var is a joke once again
Wow. I mean how much advantage does it give you to have your arm out sticking in front of the defender. I’m all for replay checking offsides and goals and all that, but geez your shoulder being an inch beyond the defender ain’t much. Just don’t over do the var thing
Huuuuuge saints fan here. That offside call on the VAR no goal was awful. Zaha was cleanly onside and VAR was implemented to sort out messes like this… Good showing by both clubs and I'm grateful for a point, but CRY was robbed.
Guaita 🔥🔥
Yes because someone's shoulder being 0.25mm forward gives them an advantage when the player kicks a ball.
Who else thought "Boxing Day" was about the sport boxing 🥊 🥊?
❤️
Laws of the game are pretty straight forward
A player is in an offside position if:• any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents’ half (excluding thehalfway line) and• any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents’ goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent
The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. (Shoulders ARE considered though, since they are considered part of the body, not the arm)
I mean yeah, its close, but "OMG WHAT ADAVANTAGE DOES IT REALLY GIVE HIM" doesn't matter. The laws of the game are black/white. If he's offsides, he's offsides.
VAR robbed Meyer of that goal. Millimeters of an elbow do not impact the game
Once again Danny ings
VAR ruining the game as always. But my man Guaita Keeper of the season so far and especially considering he has someone like " Two Left feet Sakho" In defense. I hope he doesn't go to City to sit in the bench
VAR ruins the game again.
This and Norwich VAR decisions are just WTF