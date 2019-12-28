SUBSCRIBE ►
ImAllexx, RamboFYI and Nicole Holliday select their Premier League Team of the Decade. Will it be Van Dijk or John Terry, De Bruyne or Salah, Kane or Aguero? Let us know your team in the comment section.
45 thoughts on “Who is in the Premier League Team of the Decade?! | Saturday Social”
Name YOUR Team of the Decade!
making a team of the decade- lets get bloody imalexx hahaha wtf sky
Why is imallexx on sky sports then
Has sir Steven Gerrard slipped from the team of the decade too!
HOW IS THIS THE TEAM OF THE DECADE WITH VAN DIJK HAJAJAHAHAHA
Alexis Sanchez when he was at Arsenal
Gk of the decade is manuel nueur bruhh
Eriksen and debruyn bruh
Drogba???
Hazard???
cluless these
leighton baines shits on azpilqaueta
Van dijk is overated
I think if you're going to put VVD and KDB in you should also put Salah in I mean the guy had the best season that can any player have and scored the most amount of goals in one season ever in the premier league and he still consistent till this day without even being a striker what a joke!
Bale
Luis Suarez
Liverpool fans should not be aloud on these team of the decades there toxic biased dopes
John terry > van djik
Yaya toure > Silva
Bale > van persie
Toure and Bale have two of the greatest seasons ever to grace the premier league. Them at their peak times would breeze into any team of the decade. I’d also give Suarez a shout out for his crazy 13/14 season in assists and goals
Suarez 13/14 season he achieved 48 goals and assists in only 33 games which has to be a premier league record
Van Dijk over Terry? That dumb Chelsea fan aswell not putting a case for Terry fake fan
zabaleta? LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
Why is Imalexx here 😂😂😂😂
Personally I think there were too many good players to only have 1 team , someone could easily pick 2-3 teams evenly matched out of the decades best players
Where’s Rooney and vidic?
2:49 me too
De gea
Walker Kompany Van Dijk Azpilicueta
Yaya Kante Silva
Suarez Aguero Hazard
GK: David de gea
RB: Walker
CB: Terry
CB: Kompany
LB: Azpi
CM: Kevin de Bruyne
CM: Kante
CM: David Silva
LW: Hazard
ST: Aguero – on leagues
RW: Sterling – just cause salah has been such a short time player
Suarez and Gerrard over rvp and kdb
Just goes to show the professional pundits are clueless. By far the team that makes the most sense out of all the videos I’ve seen in this.
Salah over Persie THIS DECADE
no suarez ? and she calls herself a liverpool fan
I would have put nemanja vidic in
De gea
Azpiliqueta
Terry
Van dijk
Ashley Cole
Lampard
KDP
kante
Salah
Aguaro
Hazard
Have we forgotten that Leighton baines is the best left back the premier league has seen
GK Cech
RB Trent
LB Robertson
CB Virgil
CB Laporte
CM Gerrard
CDM Fabino
CM Lampard
LW Mane
RW Salah
CF Firmino
Baines 🤷🏽♂️
john terry won champions league europa league and 2 prem titles this decade but whatever
Kolorov over zabaleta move azpilicueta to rb
Call it the team of the decade, but very clarify value players that have performed the last two seasons
Wtf is going on, how you going to drop Suarez, Torres and Henry up front, Gerrard,lampard in the mid and I'm sorry but kompany over Rio not to mention van dar sar in goal. This panel is waste.
De Bruyne over Toure wrong imo
These people are absolutely retards
Ridiculous to have any Liverpool player in that team. 2 runner up finishes in 10 years. John Terry captained his team to 3 League wins whilst Van Dijk has only had 3 good seasons at best.
He needs to brush his teeth
Sterling’s been playing top football the whole decade