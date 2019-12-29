Every Premier League Teams Player of the Decade

Posted on by HITC Sevens



From four-time Chelsea Player of the Year Eden Hazard to Watford captain Troy Deeney, HITC Sevens ponders the question of all 20 Premier League clubs Player of the Decade.

source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. tottenham camiseta 2019

25 thoughts on “Every Premier League Teams Player of the Decade

  11. Arsenal- Aaron Ramsey
    Aston Villa- Jack Grealish
    Bournemouth- Mark Pugh
    Brighton- Lewis Dunk
    Burnley- Ben Mee
    Chelsea- Eden Hazard
    Crystal Palace- Wilfred Zaha
    Everton- Seamus Coleman
    Leicester- Jamie Vardy
    Liverpool- Jordan Henderson
    Manchester City- Sergio Aguero
    Manchester United- David De Gea
    Newcastle- Paul Dunnet
    Norwich- Wes Hoolehan
    Sheffield- Billy Sharp
    Southampton- Jose Fonte
    Tottenham- Harry Kane
    Watford- Troy Deeney
    West ham- Mark Noble
    Wolves- Matt Doherty
    Jeez that took ages

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *