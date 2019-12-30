FPL GAMEWEEK 21 SQUAD TOP PICKS | FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE | GW21 TEAM TIPS





Welcome to our Gameweek 21 instalment of our HitSquad!

A quick turn around in Gameweeks and we hit you with our best XI for GW 21 which will surely assist with your potential transfers & Captaincy!

The following show may contain valuable talking points & wisdom from two brothers who have over 10 seasons of FPL experience with best FPL finishes of 1,457 & 4,340.

We are here to assist in your quest for chasing those green arrows and rank rising.

Check out our FPL Advantage Tutorials! They will assist in learning & understanding the FPL game more and help you achieve a better rank and defeat Mini-League rivals.

FPL Advantage Tutorials!

-Wildcard (First Half of Season):

-International Break Tips:

-Contingency Team:

-Triple Captain Tips:

-Holding Transfers Tips:

Enjoy 🙂

Please Hit The Like Button if you enjoyed this video. Thank you in advance 🙂

Subscribe for more FPL videos, Fantasy UCL videos & FPL Tutorials.

________________________________________________

TWITTER:

INSTAGRAM:

PATREON:

#FPL #FANTASYFOOTBALL #FANTASYPL #GW21



source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. equipaciones de futbol niños baratas