Welcome to our Gameweek 21 instalment of our HitSquad!
A quick turn around in Gameweeks and we hit you with our best XI for GW 21 which will surely assist with your potential transfers & Captaincy!
The following show may contain valuable talking points & wisdom from two brothers who have over 10 seasons of FPL experience with best FPL finishes of 1,457 & 4,340.
We are here to assist in your quest for chasing those green arrows and rank rising.
Check out our FPL Advantage Tutorials! They will assist in learning & understanding the FPL game more and help you achieve a better rank and defeat Mini-League rivals.
FPL Advantage Tutorials!
-Wildcard (First Half of Season):
-International Break Tips:
-Contingency Team:
-Triple Captain Tips:
-Holding Transfers Tips:
Enjoy 🙂
Please Hit The Like Button if you enjoyed this video. Thank you in advance 🙂
Subscribe for more FPL videos, Fantasy UCL videos & FPL Tutorials.
________________________________________________
TWITTER:
INSTAGRAM:
PATREON:
#FPL #FANTASYFOOTBALL #FANTASYPL #GW21
source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. equipaciones de futbol niños baratas
13 thoughts on “FPL GAMEWEEK 21 SQUAD TOP PICKS | FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE | GW21 TEAM TIPS”
Love the cameo by Little Logan 😂🤣
Are you going to do the Wildcard vid this week? Before the next Gameweek
Mick sign Logan your team he has a great points potential
By popular demand, we have just released our 2nd Half of the Season WC Video.
Link: https://youtu.be/_xP6_bAGmAE
Must Watch for Beginners
Which one is better Abraham or Jimenez?
Great video as always, Zaha was unlucky with the disallowed goal against Southampton, but will get one more opportunity.
so what to do about Webster you guys recommended previous week? hahah
he was benched once again and now im not too sure wether to keep him or not
Is Zaha going to be in the Club? He could be transferred
You should do videos every gameweek where you go over your own teams performance and your future plans
Just wanted to let you guys know I value your opinion above all other podcasts, keep up the great content in 2020. Happy New Year!
My team:
Henderson
Taa soy lundy (kelly, rico)
Salah kdb maddison alli (dendonc)
Rashford tammy vardy
What are your thoughts on swapping rashford for kane and TAA for Gomez to fund the move? Thanks alot and happy new year!!
You guys prove you can have family time with FPL! Love it! ❤️
I have loved every video from ye guys in 2019 and can't wait for the content in 2020. I find every video helpful because ye describe each decision in great detail. I was wondering who should I captain between Jimenez, Sterling , Salah or Vardy i want to kind of pick the more differential captain choice between them. Thanks love this channel and have a happy New year👍🍾