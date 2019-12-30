FPL GAMEWEEK 21 SQUAD TOP PICKS | FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE | GW21 TEAM TIPS

Posted on by FPL Take The Hit



Welcome to our Gameweek 21 instalment of our HitSquad!
A quick turn around in Gameweeks and we hit you with our best XI for GW 21 which will surely assist with your potential transfers & Captaincy!

The following show may contain valuable talking points & wisdom from two brothers who have over 10 seasons of FPL experience with best FPL finishes of 1,457 & 4,340.
We are here to assist in your quest for chasing those green arrows and rank rising.

Check out our FPL Advantage Tutorials! They will assist in learning & understanding the FPL game more and help you achieve a better rank and defeat Mini-League rivals.

FPL Advantage Tutorials!
-Wildcard (First Half of Season):
-International Break Tips:
-Contingency Team:
-Triple Captain Tips:
-Holding Transfers Tips:

Enjoy 🙂
Please Hit The Like Button if you enjoyed this video. Thank you in advance 🙂
Subscribe for more FPL videos, Fantasy UCL videos & FPL Tutorials.
________________________________________________
TWITTER:
INSTAGRAM:
PATREON:

#FPL #FANTASYFOOTBALL #FANTASYPL #GW21

source Camisetas de futbol baratas Tienda online, Comprar Camiseta futbol precio más barato y envío rápido. En nuestra tienda de camisetas de futbol baratas. equipaciones de futbol niños baratas

13 thoughts on “FPL GAMEWEEK 21 SQUAD TOP PICKS | FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE | GW21 TEAM TIPS

  11. My team:
    Henderson
    Taa soy lundy (kelly, rico)
    Salah kdb maddison alli (dendonc)
    Rashford tammy vardy

    What are your thoughts on swapping rashford for kane and TAA for Gomez to fund the move? Thanks alot and happy new year!!

    Responder

  13. I have loved every video from ye guys in 2019 and can't wait for the content in 2020. I find every video helpful because ye describe each decision in great detail. I was wondering who should I captain between Jimenez, Sterling , Salah or Vardy i want to kind of pick the more differential captain choice between them. Thanks love this channel and have a happy New year👍🍾

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *