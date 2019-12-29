Chelsea stunned Arsenal with two goals in four minutes, stealing a 2-1 win at the Emirates after Jorginho and Tammy Abraham scored late to turn the tables on the Gunners.#NBCSports #PremierLeague #Arsenal #Chelsea #Jorginho #TammyAbraham
Arsenal v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 12/29/19 | NBC Sports
Man the Arsenal's attack was great, but come on, the defense is so flat an so lazy
Wow
That William speed tho
They should start paying Willian way more. He is a beast.
Who is the worst team in Premier League
whenever I see Emerson and zouma together line up I get headache. Lampard is half coach as long as he is using emerson and zouma.
Arsenal defense just gave up on that counter-attack
Arsenal goal keeper is trash
Arteta out
Arsenal “Jorginho should have been sent off”
Me “guendouzi should have been sent off too and chelsea should’ve been given a penalty, so wassup?”
Arsenal need to change their formation and let some players go to let new players come in to actually make the team better.
The refs are trash, I don’t know what the point of V.A.R is for
The ref was rubbish
To fix arsenal: buy a new defender and a creative midfielder. They were better than Chelsea that game. The defense just had to ruin it.
Everyone was talking about Jorginho deserving a second yellow and I whole heartedly agree, but by that same sentiment why was no one talking about Guendouzi getting a second yellow
Lacazette playing selfish with Saka in his sights. What an awful lot..🤔
💙
I have a feeling Chelsea will beat bayern
Guendozi is bad
Seeing Mustafi on the pitch is infuriating and now an insult. Leno I understand: it was hist first mistake, but Mustafi cannot even be considered average…. he belongs in a second division somewhere. Arsenal collapsed because Wenger used this player despite how poor he is, Emery dropped him all season, Freddie dropped him after one game where he was at fault and im sure Arteta will drop him after this too. I cannot stand this player when will they get rid of him?
Is David Luis…?
We would rather lose this game than losing against Southampton.
So…Jorginho should have rec'd a second yellow and been ejected…but ref ignores the foul…VAR ignores reviewing the foul….and he scores the equalizer. Really ???
That backflip thoughhh
😂🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤪👌
Arsenal is the most inconsistent team I've seen recently and I don't know if I can take much more
Mustafi is a Joke haha
At the end before Rebecca Lowe embraced us with her light, kante tells lampard “your welcome”
Bench SAKA, GUENDOUZI and AMN !
What a heck Chelsea!! Great win but soo most confusing team in the epl..love Ya but c'mon you have to play all games as good as you can
.no bull**t please
Number 77 for Arsenal ..fucking gave up for the second goal
Can't wait for us to sell Mustafi
What a difference Manager’s make! Arsenal without Arsene and Man U without Sir Alex are not the same teams.