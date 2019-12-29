Tammy Abraham takes Willian’s pull-back and slots a spinning finish though Bernd Leno’s legs to give Chelsea the lead in the final minutes against Arsenal. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Chelsea #Arsenal #TammyAbraham #Willian #BerndLeno
Tammy Abraham wins it late for Chelsea against Arsenal | Premier League | NBC Sports
25 thoughts on “Tammy Abraham wins it late for Chelsea against Arsenal | Premier League | NBC Sports”
Wtf are these defenders doing?
Arsenal fans can’t complain about ref when Chelsea should have gotten a penalty for that tug back . Don’t blame the ref blame the players for falling a sleep
was saka injured or being lazy?
Abraham is cracked
Arteta will be gone before the season ends
Saka should’ve helped the defense by covering Willian or preventing the cross to Abraham but he didn’t do either. Unfortunately people who don’t know how to defend will blame Mustafi or Luiz
I don't watch many EPL games but are the arsenal fans always this whiny? Its like you can't even touch their players without them squealing for a foul. It was really off putting watching on TV
It's pretty sad when a guy named Tammy beats you up. Especially when you're named after firearms, like Arsenal. 😃
Can't count on these clowns for anything
Goal Tammy was Willian 70% Tammy 30%
I love seeing Frank hyped up for his squad. Abraham has had a really good season at striker.
What a complete turnaround. Arsenal just didn't have that final drive to finish off the game when they had the chance to
Mustafi and otamendi just don't know how to defend 😂
What a player!! Our no.9 for the next 10 years💙
Mustafi, the legend of Arsenal.
200th comment
This kid reminds me of Adebayor without the drama.
despite all the haters Tammy just keeps scoring goals! ⚽️⚽️⚽️
What the heck was number 77 doing where else was William going to pass the ball
“And that’s 2-1 Chelsea!” Not even a Chelsea fan but that commentator voice is so satisfying
As a Chelsea fan, I feel bad for Arsenal , horrible way to lose
Guendouzi doesn't know how to run. An injured Saka outran him but even he gave on the ball at the end. While Mustafi was horrible I thought Guendouzi was even worse here. He allowed a shorter player to beat him a header first and then jogged back but the kid doesn't know how to run.
How many times this has to happen for Arsenal to drop Mustafi, watch your man, what are you doing? school boy world cup winner
Take your man out before they get 2 feet of the goal dumb twac
I hate Chelsea n, city even more then trump