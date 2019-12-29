Pedro Neto slides a cool finish by Alisson, but Wolves’ equalizer against Liverpool is taken off the board after VAR rules that Jonny was offside in the lead up to the goal. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool #PedroNeto #AlissonBecker #Jonny
Pedro Neto goal disallowed by VAR against Liverpool | Premier League | NBC Sports
20 thoughts on “Pedro Neto goal disallowed by VAR against Liverpool | Premier League | NBC Sports”
Good bye football. You've been scrubbed and sanitized beyond recognition.
Ah yes VAR back at it again with saving Liverpool.
VAR 101: Trim your foot nails to avoid offside.
That goal should have stood. VAR been f’in up too many plays. So bad folks! So very bad! Fake news!
As a Liverpool supporter, that's horrible.
Another great decision for LiVARpool!
I find it funny that the first year they introduce VAR into the league coincides with one of the worst years for refereeing decisions!
Wow. That's ridiculous. This isn't football anymore.
That's a goal
My Problem is not with the the technology(var)but with the people who r looking at it. All premier league referees sucks.
They are killing the game. That was a beautiful play. The benefit (if any) should go to the attacking team! They should protect the game not a specific team.
I am a Liverpool fan, and I dont like this. There should be a built in margin of error. If its within a few inches, (can be defined by football law) tie goes to the offensive team or even maybe just stays with the call on the field.
That’s not cool, that’s a goal !
WHAT A BUNCH OF CRAP!!👎👎👎
A bunch of cheating in the Premier league as well I see! THAT WAS A GOOD GOAL… Embarrassing!!
LiVARpool!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣👍👍👍
So that's how LiVARpool is going to get the premier league title??? ABSOLUTELY EMBARRASSING!! 👎👎👎👎
Give me a like if you hate Liverfools
VAR is just ruining the game of soccer
LiVARpool
Proper call. Love this technology that gets these calls right.