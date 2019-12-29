Sadio Mane caps another spectacular Liverpool team goal, volleying home Adam Lallana’s assist to put the Reds in front of Wolves late in the first half. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Wolves #Liverpool #SadioMane #AdamLallana
Sadio Mane breaks the deadlock v. Wolves | Premier League | NBC Sports
27 thoughts on “Sadio Mane breaks the deadlock v. Wolves | Premier League | NBC Sports”
i think wolves also had a disallowed goal
M10
VAR is a joke , isn’t VVD in the build up tho , cause thats an obvious handball
REALLY 1-1
VAR is ridiculous
I’m a Wolves fan, but it looked like shoulder to me. Nonetheless, VAR never gives Wolves a break 😐
it obviously hit his shoulder.
clear goal!
1-0 UP
EPL refs need to let plays finish and play advantage and then go back and look at VAR!!! That’s what happens in American football, let the play finish, blow the whistle and then go to replay/VAR!! Serie A does VAR correctly and so does Bundesliga
The magic Mane!! He shows up when we need him the most! Our defensive level got better! Gomez was amazing! VAR need to behave forrreal..i did not celebrate as i liked!!
VAR giveth and VAR taketh away
Robo robo robo robo es incredible que pase esto en el fútbol se ensañan con los equipos más débiles . Ganaron los lobos 🐺. 😡😡😡😡
liVARpool….
Some say is the ARM Legend said it's clear assists
🎶 Sadio MANE,
Runnin’ down the wing MANE,
Hear the Kopites sing MANE,
We’re goin’ to Madrid 🎶
Wolves should have won 0-1 Li-var-pool Smh
Pinche VAR
Vales verga nbc
The first handball 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ varpoool
Powerful.
Ineptos son los que me siguen quitando mi libertad de expresión. Era mano del defensa central punto y se acabo
Me vetan y no saben lo que digo. XD
I wish VAR works instantly instead of wait to decide, like goal technology.
73th comment 👻👽🤖👹
Nino Rick rolled me watching the press conference clear handball err goal
Var is a disgrace
shoulder