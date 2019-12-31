FPL GAMEWEEK 21 PREVIEW | GW21: AGUERO IN? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

Posted on by Let's Talk FPL



Download One Football –
━━━━━━━━━━━━━

In this FPL video I take a look at GW20 and discuss some of the key talking points going into the next gameweek.

– Which 3 Liverpool players?

– Aguero in?

– Wildcard time!?

– And more!

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Patreon –

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Let’s Talk FPL League code – ennz67

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📹 Subscribe here –

💸 TWITTER:

📸 INSTAGRAM:

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

► Lets Talk FPL League winners

🏆 2016/17 – Jamie Davern

🏆 2017/18 – Jamal Rice

🏆 2018/19 – Domagoj Fekonja

━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Music played via Spotify from NoCopyRight Sounds. YouTube Channel – – NCS Official Playlist on Spotify | – check it out!

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague

source Equipaciones de fútbol baratas. Camisetas de fútbol baratas, pantalones, medias, espinilleras, balones. Compra equipaciones y camisetas de fútbol online. camiseta croacia mundial 2018

38 thoughts on “FPL GAMEWEEK 21 PREVIEW | GW21: AGUERO IN? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

  2. my team for this week:

    Patricio

    TAA Walker Soyuncu

    Sarr KDB Salah Tielemans

    Vardy Ings Jiminez

    Who to captain?
    I have Kelly on my bench… Should i put him on for Walker? Who is the better option

    Responder

  16. Thoughts on my team (for upcoming gameweek):
    Pope
    Soyuncu/TAA/Kelly
    Grealish/Maddison/Mane/De Bruyne/Martial
    Abraham/Vardy

    My subs are: McCarthy/Rico/ Lundstram/Greenwood

    I've got 2 free transfers with 4.5 in the bank. Also who should i captain?

    Responder

  31. Lads I’m confused my mates used his wc today but he never used one before and I’m hearing u get another in Jan so does he still have another one left or does the first one get burned if he didint use it

    Responder

  37. Ryan (Steklenberg)
    TAA, Soyuncu, Tomkins, Lundstram, Rico
    KDB, Traore, Grealish, Salah and Mane
    Vardy, Abraham, Greenwood

    Brought in Salah and Traore (Mahrez and Richarl ison)for neg 4 this week and have 1.2mil in the bank

    What would people do moving forward? not sure WestHam is even worth bothering about for double game week 24

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *