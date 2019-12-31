Download One Football –
In this FPL video I take a look at GW20 and discuss some of the key talking points going into the next gameweek.
– Which 3 Liverpool players?
– Aguero in?
– Wildcard time!?
– And more!
38 thoughts on “FPL GAMEWEEK 21 PREVIEW | GW21: AGUERO IN? | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20”
Happy New Year 2020
my team for this week:
Patricio
TAA Walker Soyuncu
Sarr KDB Salah Tielemans
Vardy Ings Jiminez
Who to captain?
I have Kelly on my bench… Should i put him on for Walker? Who is the better option
Thoughts of my team?
Pope
Kelly Soyuncu aurier
Richarlison debruyne salah alli
Rashford jimenez kane
Man united players are trap
Happy new year Andy! You’ll make top 50k if you can hold off on the knee jerk. Use your experience and chips wisely! See you on the other side.
Soyuncu or chilwell 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️
Thoughts on Calvert Lewin?
Team opinion?
Ryan
Chilwell Rico Kelly
KDB Mane Alli Martial Grealish
Vardy Jimenez
Bench: Grealish Digne Lundstram
Might start Maupay instead of Grealish
Abraham or Jimenez?
Any suggestions…
Krul
TAA Kelly Soyuncu
Alli De Bruyne Traore Mane
Vardy Ings. Jiminez
On the bench I've got Henderson, Evans, Cantwell, Lumdstram
I will bring Van Dijik or Gomez next week
Cheers mate & a happy 2020 ❤️
Should I play Ings or Grealish this week???!
Remember when aguero was an essential …..
You keep saying Vardy has had a rest having a baby, as a dad of a 5 month old I can say having a baby is NOT having a rest!! 😉 Happy New Year Andy keep up the good work.
How can anyone dislike these videos
Thoughts on my team (for upcoming gameweek):
Pope
Soyuncu/TAA/Kelly
Grealish/Maddison/Mane/De Bruyne/Martial
Abraham/Vardy
My subs are: McCarthy/Rico/ Lundstram/Greenwood
I've got 2 free transfers with 4.5 in the bank. Also who should i captain?
William took penalty and Jorginho was on the pitch so it looks he will be the penalty taker
Andy think you're forgetting about the carabao cup games, they're after the FA Cup games, United vs City on Tuesday.
Love the channel Andy. Happy New year and best of luck with the rest of the season!
IVE HAD BAD CAPTAINCY CHOICES FIR 3 WEEKS NOW AND I HAVE EQUALLED ARSENAL ON CONSISTENT LOSSES…I NEED YOUR HELP GUYS, KDB, MANE SALAH, VARDY WHO SHOULD I CAPTAIN FOR THIS WEEK
Happy New Year Andy ! All the best for 2020.
Thoughts on this team?
Fabianski
TAA—Evans—Dunk
Mané—Mooy—De Bruyne—Maddison
Jimenez—Vardy—Aubameyang
Subs:
Gk- Button
1. Lundstram
2. Cantwell
3. Simpson
Chin up Andy, you can only control the process you cannot control the outcome.
I still have a free hit using it in the double gameweek
best FPL show on all media (including TV) keep up the good work!!
Grealish or James
Will Auguero have a negative effect on KDB and a positive one in Sterling?
Thoughts on my team
TAA Söyüncü Kelly
Mané KDB Maddison Dele Ali
Vardy Rashford Ings
Ryan in goal
Thanks
This week I took a -4 to do salah martial and greenwood for Abraham alli and zaha
Thank you Andy
Lads I’m confused my mates used his wc today but he never used one before and I’m hearing u get another in Jan so does he still have another one left or does the first one get burned if he didint use it
If you were to double up on either Man Utd or Wolves would you go Rashford & Martial or Jimenez & Traore?
Happy new year Andy….thanks for all the content.
Happy new ff year buddy love your show
Who should I bench? Grealish, Ings or Traore?
I was planning on Abraham to Jimanez this week but really not sure after he scored.
Ryan (Steklenberg)
TAA, Soyuncu, Tomkins, Lundstram, Rico
KDB, Traore, Grealish, Salah and Mane
Vardy, Abraham, Greenwood
Brought in Salah and Traore (Mahrez and Richarl ison)for neg 4 this week and have 1.2mil in the bank
What would people do moving forward? not sure WestHam is even worth bothering about for double game week 24
Do you think Aguero will start? I have Aguero, I am considering getting Jiminez for Aguero if not. What do you think?