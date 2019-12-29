Both managers and the 2 Robbies react to Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Wolves, which included a controversial VAR decision to disallow the visitors’ equalizer. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool #Wolves
Postgame analysis after Liverpool’s win v. Wolves | Premier League | NBC Sports
40 thoughts on “Postgame analysis after Liverpool's win v. Wolves | Premier League | NBC Sports”
VAR HAS TO BE TOPIC THIS WEEK. COMMO REBECCA
Anyways…. Happy to see Rebecca loweeeeeee……😍😍😍😍😍
I don't get why Nuno benched Jimenez? He's gold next to Jota!
My analysis in a nut shell: Liverpool + VAR + Referee + Espirito's Jimenez & Adama 10 minutes only Vs. Wolves. What can go wrong?
Nuno seems a real class act, definitely wouldn't hate seeing them in the top 4 at the end and doing well in the Europa League.
offsides technology is need immediately because var is complete bs
Nuno is a classy dude. He’s clearly aggrieved about the goal that was disallowed but would rather just move on.
Good man….I’d be fuming
Every opposition fan and commentator's logic: ""Offsides against Liverpool should be allowed and goals for them should be disallowed for handball even if they are not.""
VAR IS WRONG – IT IS DAMAGING THE SPIRIT OF THE GAME. – THAT ATTACKER WAS EVEN. TECHNOLOGY WILL ALWAYS LOSE ON THIS QUESTION, BECAUSE HOW FAR DOWN INTO QUANTUM WORLD CAN VAR GO IN ORDER TO DETERMINE *EXACTLY* WHEN THE BALL IS TOUCHED (LEAVES THE FOOT?) – THE FA NEEDS TO RE-TOOL IT'S APPROACH TO HOW IT IS USING TECHNOLOGY, AND HOW THIS IS DAMAGING THE SPIRIT OF THE GAME
it's non-negotiable stupid Portuguese making up words lmaoooo
if they're going to use technology to split hairs, they should equip the jerseys or some *consistent* part of the body with a chip to determine exactly if the attacker is ahead – *at* the time the ball is *played* (but, then where is that demarcation?) (when the ball leaves the foot?)(does it ever touch the foot?)(in the quantum world, nothing ever really actually touches – are we even playing futball?) insanity – stop it FA – please stop it.
Here's how to fix VAR: GPS rfid chips in all players boots. Change offsides to be only dependent on players feet. Not shoulders or hips or heads. It'll be smooth as goal line technology.
I don't care who you're a fan of because this will haunt your team somewhere in the future. This is rubbish because originally the benefit of the doubt was to go to the attacker which would make the refs job easier and the game more exciting. FIFA doesn't seem to want to do either.
Not only is VAR ruining the game but managers, players, commentators scared to talk negatively about it without being fined.
The best way to correctly get the right calls for offside is to install an overhead camera at the top of stadiums
they cheat dont praise them
how can you card Nuno? He seems like the most chill guy ever
Why is the reporter pressing the VAR stuff so much? If he says to drop the topic then show some respect and move on. There's a point where it gets way too pushy. Pretty annoying on the interviewer's part.
Nuno is the man
Class coach
Absolutely insane that a part of the body you aren’t allowed to score a goal with can make you offside. And how exactly is any of that a clear and obvious error? VAR is a good tool but it’s being used horrendously in the PL.
What if the referee get yellows card to….
Enter Portuguese manager: "I prefer not to speak."
The reporter interviewing Nuno is annoying. My view on the handball call: no handball because it wasn’t intentional, didn’t advance the ball, and shoulders aren’t hands.
My view on disallowed goal: it’s a goal, not offside; if you can’t score with your hand, it shouldn’t make a player offside; if offside is not discernible to the human eye, VAR shouldn’t intervene.
trash reporter
Crazy how these two teams improve the decade👏👏👏👏cheers for both teams
Nuno is such a classic manager. He will be the top 5 best managers soon.
Why doesn't FIFA follow the NFL on this? Correct me if I'm wrong because I don't watch NFL anymore for more than a decade, but doesn't an NFL coach have 1 or 2 flags to challenge a call? I'm freaking happy that Liverpool won but shouldn't VAR be a Coach/Manager decision to challenge a call? This is getting crazy because the refs are no longer important.
This guy is a classic sign of a good coach .Go wolves
LiVARpool!
As a Liverpool supporter I have to agree that wolves were robbed a goal… good for us but it still was an atrocious call by VAR. great game by wolves… good luck holding on to your manager, I hope he stays.
VAR kills Wolves
Who here agrees with me that the Wolves were the best team to take Liverpool toe to toe and could have actually won the game if they had converted the chances?
In my mind, The Wolves might be LFC's Boogieman. That team is Top 4 GOOD! They have played the best team on the planet TOUGH Last 3 meetings!
If this liverpool think they are great enough to be invincible like arsenal 2004 they need to thank var and the deluded decisions makers because they were outplayed by wolves and I could guarantee that if that goal had stand it will be games on in wolves favor.
Wolves cheated out of a goal by technology that can’t keep up with the game. It’s been proven that the frame rate the game is filmed in is not fast enough to keep up with the speed the fame if played at.
Nuno is giving me another reason to love this Wolves team. Class act. Really hoping they can make it to the champions league.
Nuno is a class,but No hand ball. VAR was correct on this one. The offside issue is black n white. Your IN or OUT. If you are touching the line your have touched the line.
Offside rule needs to change if VAR is looking at armpits or toes being millimetres offside.
Every LFC fan I've seen including myself accept that VAR decision for Neto strike was BS..