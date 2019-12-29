Postgame analysis after Liverpool's win v. Wolves | Premier League | NBC Sports

Both managers and the 2 Robbies react to Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Wolves, which included a controversial VAR decision to disallow the visitors’ equalizer. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool #Wolves
Postgame analysis after Liverpool's win v. Wolves | Premier League | NBC Sports

  9. VAR IS WRONG – IT IS DAMAGING THE SPIRIT OF THE GAME. – THAT ATTACKER WAS EVEN. TECHNOLOGY WILL ALWAYS LOSE ON THIS QUESTION, BECAUSE HOW FAR DOWN INTO QUANTUM WORLD CAN VAR GO IN ORDER TO DETERMINE *EXACTLY* WHEN THE BALL IS TOUCHED (LEAVES THE FOOT?) – THE FA NEEDS TO RE-TOOL IT'S APPROACH TO HOW IT IS USING TECHNOLOGY, AND HOW THIS IS DAMAGING THE SPIRIT OF THE GAME

  11. if they're going to use technology to split hairs, they should equip the jerseys or some *consistent* part of the body with a chip to determine exactly if the attacker is ahead – *at* the time the ball is *played* (but, then where is that demarcation?) (when the ball leaves the foot?)(does it ever touch the foot?)(in the quantum world, nothing ever really actually touches – are we even playing futball?) insanity – stop it FA – please stop it.

  13. I don't care who you're a fan of because this will haunt your team somewhere in the future. This is rubbish because originally the benefit of the doubt was to go to the attacker which would make the refs job easier and the game more exciting. FIFA doesn't seem to want to do either.

  18. Why is the reporter pressing the VAR stuff so much? If he says to drop the topic then show some respect and move on. There's a point where it gets way too pushy. Pretty annoying on the interviewer's part.

  21. Absolutely insane that a part of the body you aren’t allowed to score a goal with can make you offside. And how exactly is any of that a clear and obvious error? VAR is a good tool but it’s being used horrendously in the PL.

  24. J

    The reporter interviewing Nuno is annoying. My view on the handball call: no handball because it wasn’t intentional, didn’t advance the ball, and shoulders aren’t hands.
    My view on disallowed goal: it’s a goal, not offside; if you can’t score with your hand, it shouldn’t make a player offside; if offside is not discernible to the human eye, VAR shouldn’t intervene.

  28. Why doesn't FIFA follow the NFL on this? Correct me if I'm wrong because I don't watch NFL anymore for more than a decade, but doesn't an NFL coach have 1 or 2 flags to challenge a call? I'm freaking happy that Liverpool won but shouldn't VAR be a Coach/Manager decision to challenge a call? This is getting crazy because the refs are no longer important.

  31. As a Liverpool supporter I have to agree that wolves were robbed a goal… good for us but it still was an atrocious call by VAR. great game by wolves… good luck holding on to your manager, I hope he stays.

  35. If this liverpool think they are great enough to be invincible like arsenal 2004 they need to thank var and the deluded decisions makers because they were outplayed by wolves and I could guarantee that if that goal had stand it will be games on in wolves favor.

