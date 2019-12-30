GW21: FPL TEAM SELECTION | Gameweek 21 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for more FPL videos:
With the squad looking fresh for the most part, after so much rotation, the plan is to roll the Free Transfer and possibly look to move on Pope or Dele Alli the following Gameweek.
Mané and De Bruyne are options to consider for captaincy, due to their impressive form and favourable home fixtures but it’s tempting to back Jamie Vardy, who looks assured of a start against Newcastle.
The recent defeat to Liverpool saw him fail to record a goal or assist for the first time in 11 Gameweeks and he amassed 12 goals and 4 assists over that run, averaging 8.9 points per game.
What would you say if i sell tammy for jimenez?
Calvert-Lewin = Fire
75 points!!
is abraham a risk for a rest?
I've doubt over KDB and Ali in starting 11. These two are also in my team🤒🤒
For GW21
1. Ryan or Pope?
2. Grealish or Richarlison?
Thanks
Q. Should I wait till GW22 to bring in Jiménez for Ings? I know Wolves fixtures are great till GW24 but for some reason my gut tells me Ings will def score against Spurs leaky defence while Jiménez faces Watford who actually have a bit of momentum with Deeney and Sarr looking bright.
Jiménez or Abraham?
Which combo do you think better to have until DGW24?
A) Willian/Zaha – Martial – DCL – Jimenez
B) Maddison – Traore – DCL – Rashford
Are you going to use the new wildcard in future. Coz im sacrificing mine to have ur current team.
Just switch Maddison to Richarlison guys .
Mane and Calvert Lewin/Ings in for Alli and Rashford? Or should I wait until GW24 when Liverpool have better fixtures?
Im not fan of Ali, would swap him for pogba.
I've tried to copy your squad but I'm falling short on cash? Do you know why that's happening?
Happy new year fellas!
My game week 21 is like this
Pope
Rico, TAA, Lundstram, Soyuncu
Grealish, KDB, Mane
Rashford, Kane, Vardy
Bench: Martin -Kelly – Cantwell & Douglass
Not really sure about my captaincy since i have so many choice. I fear rotation for Mane since he hasn't had a decent break. Living me with Vary, Kane, KDB and possibly Rashford. What do you think of the team?
Was thinking of using my free transfer to bring in D. James for Grealish.
Should I replace Abraham for Ings/ Calvert Lewin?
I can't decide between vardy or kane being captain sigh
Vardy just had a baby…. That's massive.
What about Aurier bruv?
Rashford underrated
Please What is the name of the montage program you are using? Thank you
Worst gw ever for me, transferred salah in for mane ended with disappointment.
Wouldnt go for Vardy as a captain. You know GW21 is on January 1st and Vardy likes to party 😀
why you use maddison?
Should I swap Alli for Martial?
What do you say about this?
Patricio(GK)
Kelly-TAA-Soyunku
De Bruyne-Mane(V)-Traore-Martial-Moutinho
Vardy(C)-Rashford
Subs: Button-Dunk-Rico-Calvert-Lewin
This is a strong lineup, I absolutely love your strikers! My lineup is GuaitaTrent, Soyuncu, KellySalah, Mane, Traore, Martial, DebruyneVardy, IngsI still got cash in the bank and I am looking forward to my next wildcard so I can get Sterling.
Half of my team did not play and de bruyne captain got me 28 though
Is H.Kane good choice.?
Grealish or James
since liverpool and man.U s game are late…
can we put all liverpool and uniteds players out for wednesday??
and later on thursday and friday can we put them(like mane salah rashford) back..and gain all transferred players points??
plz ans needed asap
i have wildcard played 😊😊
I dont have time to think, so i will go with your selection, just to keep on game. That's all.
I Think De Bruyne could be rest and not play full game, so not sure about captaining him 😕
wow just realized our team is nearly identical. I just got Rashford instead of Jiminez (2 weeks ago) and i have Guaita instead of Pope (2 weeks ago).
Bench only diff. is I have Dendoncker instead of Cantwell and Guilbert instead of Rico.
Where is mahrez
Mate put DANNY INGS in