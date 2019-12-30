GW21: FPL TEAM SELECTION | Gameweek 21 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

Posted on by FPLtips



🔔 SUBSCRIBE for more FPL videos:

With the squad looking fresh for the most part, after so much rotation, the plan is to roll the Free Transfer and possibly look to move on Pope or Dele Alli the following Gameweek.

Mané and De Bruyne are options to consider for captaincy, due to their impressive form and favourable home fixtures but it’s tempting to back Jamie Vardy, who looks assured of a start against Newcastle.

The recent defeat to Liverpool saw him fail to record a goal or assist for the first time in 11 Gameweeks and he amassed 12 goals and 4 assists over that run, averaging 8.9 points per game.

🏆 Join the 2019/20 FPLtips league!
📱
➡️ League code: defh46

📲 FPLtips team URL:
⭐️ Patreon:
🐦 Twitter:
📸 Instagram:
🔔 SUBSCRIBE for more FPL videos:

📊 Get customised stats and optimisation tools:
🎥 fantasyfootballfix on YT:

#FPL #FantasyPremierLeague #PremierLeague

source ENVÍO y DEVOLUCIÓN GRATIS – Gran colección de camisetas de fútbol oficiales – Descubre camisetas de equipos y selecciones europeas en camisetasfutboleses.com. camiseta francia

36 thoughts on “GW21: FPL TEAM SELECTION | Gameweek 21 | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2019/20

  6. Q. Should I wait till GW22 to bring in Jiménez for Ings? I know Wolves fixtures are great till GW24 but for some reason my gut tells me Ings will def score against Spurs leaky defence while Jiménez faces Watford who actually have a bit of momentum with Deeney and Sarr looking bright.

    Responder

  15. My game week 21 is like this

    Pope
    Rico, TAA, Lundstram, Soyuncu

    Grealish, KDB, Mane

    Rashford, Kane, Vardy

    Bench: Martin -Kelly – Cantwell & Douglass

    Not really sure about my captaincy since i have so many choice. I fear rotation for Mane since he hasn't had a decent break. Living me with Vary, Kane, KDB and possibly Rashford. What do you think of the team?

    Was thinking of using my free transfer to bring in D. James for Grealish.

    Responder

  27. This is a strong lineup, I absolutely love your strikers! My lineup is GuaitaTrent, Soyuncu, KellySalah, Mane, Traore, Martial, DebruyneVardy, IngsI still got cash in the bank and I am looking forward to my next wildcard so I can get Sterling.

    Responder

  31. since liverpool and man.U s game are late…
    can we put all liverpool and uniteds players out for wednesday??
    and later on thursday and friday can we put them(like mane salah rashford) back..and gain all transferred players points??
    plz ans needed asap
    i have wildcard played 😊😊

    Responder

  34. wow just realized our team is nearly identical. I just got Rashford instead of Jiminez (2 weeks ago) and i have Guaita instead of Pope (2 weeks ago).

    Bench only diff. is I have Dendoncker instead of Cantwell and Guilbert instead of Rico.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *