Hear from United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking after our game at Burnley, about the trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at
Visit Manchester United at
Like Manchester United on Facebook at
Follow Manchester United on Twitter at
Follow Manchester on Instagram at
Subscribe to MUTV at
source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camisetas de futbol baratas replicas
50 thoughts on “Manager's Press Conference | Arsenal v Manchester United | Premier League 2019/20”
Why Burnley football club behind solskjaer?
If we signed Dominic Calvert lewin I would be done
Removing lukaku+Sanchez was more important than replacing them. Getting new players is not like shopping at Tesco for eggs and biscuits… it’s beyond us pundits to figure out the politics behind the scenes.
I guarantee a win tmrw lads. 💯
Which simply means that we won't be signing anyone in this upcoming transfer window???
Pls start uploading training videos
Ole is learning how to play without pogba 😀😀
Where is the goals of the decade list
I think Ole is the perfect manage for the team and has a clear vision of where he wants the club to get to in the next decade, however I feel the higher ups and owners will let him down and sabotage his vision and a lot of fans will turn on him thinking it is his fault when really there's not much he can do as just a manager. I think there's big problems at United and no matter how amazing our team is or how brilliant our manager or coaching staff is until this problem is addressed we won't be major contenders anymore for a long time. 😕😕
OGS himself said it, we have MASON
Get ready to lose
Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United
Feliz Ano Novo para todos os torcedores do Man Utd!
Manchester United Football Club ❤
Ole .. what's the go with Pogba… stop avoiding the truth..
2020 the year of the 20LEgend
Ole sacked in february
Idk why I came to a rival’s comment section and got triggered at the comments expecting something else. Bedtime.
This guy is still learning how to form sentences. What the hell is he doing at Man United
We won’t sign anyone in the January window
We need Maddison and Havertz
Put james,pogba,fred in midfil, or james matic fred/pogba
Ars v Utd with Burnley backdrop🤷🏽♂️
Ya Allah plz help us beat Arsenal 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nice
GGMU
solksjaer is making sense
Prefer them playing a two touches match and stop wasting time with the ball to end losing a counter as they return back with the ball. Ole should know that Wolves plays a 532 and they become too many in defence and very hard to open up unless United plays a 4321 and all the 32 passes fast has energy and block Treore and Andy more united can score goals..the arsenal game is going to be tough and unitef needs to be faster with the ball especially in the middle no slopy play.
.
Please extend Lingard's Contract, we need him 😭😭😭
Looks like POG has not travelled
An average of 1.5 points per game so far this season! SERIOUSLY!??
Ole should go for Timo Warner
Pogba Arsenal vs Manchester united
Come on lads, beat Arsenal and make my New Year the best. UTD till I die!
What the hell we're doing right now…
Come on man we defeated Man City and Chelsea…. We should have been on the top 4 until now….
Rashford is 14
We need to win this game
Arsenal 1:2 Manchester United
Rashford
Greenwood
Abamyang
Lingrad Out please!
Go ahead Ole! Beat it!
Robert lewvindoski
Linggard ,0 goal 0 assist 2019 , 🤬🖕
Terminate Pogba's contract and file a defamation suit against Raiola.
“We’ll come stronger this decade” mhm 2029 innit?
Please Win please… Speaking on behalf of all patients in Tpc Hospital
We need 3 points against Arsenal. . No matter what.. players need to give the best of what they have as professional players in today's nature
Ole just hinted to us he's not confident woodward and matt judge will get the business done.
Ole all the way, give him 20 years like fergie, stability is important 👌🏾
Why is it at burnley????
ole 20 20 vision ) gl
Ole : We need to win this tie.
T’Challa : Somebody get this man a Greenwood
Andy Serkis???!!!??