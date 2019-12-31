Manager's Press Conference | Arsenal v Manchester United | Premier League 2019/20

Posted on by Manchester United



Hear from United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking after our game at Burnley, about the trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at
Visit Manchester United at
Like Manchester United on Facebook at
Follow Manchester United on Twitter at
Follow Manchester on Instagram at
Subscribe to MUTV at

source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camisetas de futbol baratas replicas

50 thoughts on “Manager's Press Conference | Arsenal v Manchester United | Premier League 2019/20

  3. R R

    Removing lukaku+Sanchez was more important than replacing them. Getting new players is not like shopping at Tesco for eggs and biscuits… it’s beyond us pundits to figure out the politics behind the scenes.

    I guarantee a win tmrw lads. 💯

    Responder

  8. I think Ole is the perfect manage for the team and has a clear vision of where he wants the club to get to in the next decade, however I feel the higher ups and owners will let him down and sabotage his vision and a lot of fans will turn on him thinking it is his fault when really there's not much he can do as just a manager. I think there's big problems at United and no matter how amazing our team is or how brilliant our manager or coaching staff is until this problem is addressed we won't be major contenders anymore for a long time. 😕😕

    Responder

  25. Prefer them playing a two touches match and stop wasting time with the ball to end losing a counter as they return back with the ball. Ole should know that Wolves plays a 532 and they become too many in defence and very hard to open up unless United plays a 4321 and all the 32 passes fast has energy and block Treore and Andy more united can score goals..the arsenal game is going to be tough and unitef needs to be faster with the ball especially in the middle no slopy play.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *