Manager's Press Conference | Arsenal v Manchester United | Premier League 2019/20





Hear from United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, speaking after our game at Burnley, about the trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Subscribe to Manchester United on YouTube at

Visit Manchester United at

Like Manchester United on Facebook at

Follow Manchester United on Twitter at

Follow Manchester on Instagram at

Subscribe to MUTV at



source Diseña la próxima camiseta de fútbol de tu equipo en nuestro configurador online! Colores, Logos, Dorsales, Nombres, todo incluído en el precio camisetas de futbol baratas replicas