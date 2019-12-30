Take a look back on 10 years of magnificent Premier League goals before the 2 Robbies pick their favorite from the lot. #NBCSports #PremierLeague
Top Premier League goals of the decade | NBC Sports
46 thoughts on “Top Premier League goals of the decade | NBC Sports”
Bale need to change his hairstyle
Cisse
KDB v chelsea????
where is AGUEROOOOOOOOOOOOOOO?
Mo's goal against Chelsea last season shld b in there.
ARSENAL DAMU!!
Thank you Joe Hart!
Son went 1 on the Universe and he won. That, for my money, is the goal of the decade.
The Cisse goal is definitely pleasing to eyes. That bend 😲
wish VAR was there, most will be offside
Bicycle kicks are so overrated.
Give me Riise's free kick vs. Man U any day.
The best goal of the decade isn't even on here…Sturridge's goal vs Chelsea Last year still #1 for me
Hazard vs Arsenal long run and dumped dude on the ground
Rooney 🚀
Nani makes the most casual crosses that have spin and pace when just being still
Where has time gone 😭😭 memories what makes football so special!!!
Hazard goal against Arsenal should have been there . .
Chicharitos miskick hitting him on the head and scoring is a classic I’m disappointed
Rooney still blows my mind
We need to VAR Arsenal goal – 100% offside last pass 9:51 😂 Goal of the decade my foot😝
If there is a player to hate this decade it’s gotta be salah. Could be like able if he wasn’t so darn selfish. Mane is very much better!
Jack wilshere’s goal is overrated.. I’ll take bale’s goal over that.
9:17. He is trying to head the ball
Ageurooooooooooooooooo
Why only long range shots? Football is abt passing!!
Payet???
Where is Drogba's goal vs Everton? Andrew Ayew last week vs West Ham?
Charlie Adam has one of the best left feet on planet earth
That music in the background is really irritating.
Team goals are always meaningful. So, i will go for Wilshere finish as goal of the decade
How do you even find music like this lmfao
Charlie Daniels Volley vs Man city?
Hazard goal against arsenal?????
Weres mo Salahs go outside the box one of the sexiest goals of the decade
My number one is eden hazards goal to make it 2 2 vs tottenham to win the epl for Leicester. Not the best goal but what it did for the league was beyond incredible
with the little mermaid soundtrack playing in the background
Wayne Rooney's Goal all the time ! The best Derby goal of all times …
Yeah top bins goals may be nice to watch but Wilshere’s goal (and the Giroud combination) against Norwich always hits different 👏🏼
Wayne Rooney ❤️
Son's solo goal against Chelsea must be here.
Poor – there was way more better goals
emre can's scissor kick is more difficult to do than rooney or andy carrols
man utd take over ❤️
How many times have you seen Manchester? I'll wait!
We will be back to terrify this decade again✅
What happened to "AGEROOOO!"
Jahanbakhsh vs Chelsea😀😀😅😅