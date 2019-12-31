Neto denied first Premier League goal | Liverpool 1-0 Wolves | Extended Highlights

Posted on by Wolves



A spirited performance at Anfield. Sadio Mane’s goal was the difference while Pedro Neto saw a goal disallowed through VAR.

source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camisetas futbol online

20 thoughts on “Neto denied first Premier League goal | Liverpool 1-0 Wolves | Extended Highlights

  4. The Off Side Rule should be changed to make it easy to apply, there should be a clause saying: "If Any Overlap, it is On Side". In this case , Neto´s goal was disallowed due to a toe not overlapping!

    Responder

  6. This is one of the worst calls ever

    VAR is helping but ruining games as well. A great analyst said that there should be former players involved in the referee room to help the staff of VAR.

    It would help.

    Responder

  16. I am a Liverpool fan, but to be completely honest I think it should have been a goal. Offisde is given when the offside grants advantage to the attackers, and I personally believe that 1 centimeter of a shoe can't make that much of a difference. And you can even see the Liverpool players never thought of being an unfair goal because of the offside aswell.

    Responder

  20. Offside is offside, be it by a mile or an inch. If you make allowances for fractions before calling it offside, where do you draw the line? VAR did a good job and eventually all will learn to accept it for what it is, the best we've got.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *