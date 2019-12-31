A spirited performance at Anfield. Sadio Mane’s goal was the difference while Pedro Neto saw a goal disallowed through VAR.
source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camisetas futbol online
You can change this text in Slider One settings tab of theme options page. Write something awesome to make your website ridiculously fabulous.
A spirited performance at Anfield. Sadio Mane’s goal was the difference while Pedro Neto saw a goal disallowed through VAR.
source Análisis a los cambios de equipación más sorprendentes de los equipos de fútbol. camisetas futbol online
20 thoughts on “Neto denied first Premier League goal | Liverpool 1-0 Wolves | Extended Highlights”
La premier league una de las mejores del mundo pero que pena que la liga de Inglaterra se ensucie así es una gran pena.
Firmino is one selfish bitch and whats with this new tech, it will just ruin the game
Esto es un placer ver. ⚽️ Que bonito fútbol
The Off Side Rule should be changed to make it easy to apply, there should be a clause saying: "If Any Overlap, it is On Side". In this case , Neto´s goal was disallowed due to a toe not overlapping!
Good game Wolves, you deserve better. 💪
From Chelsea fan.
This is one of the worst calls ever
VAR is helping but ruining games as well. A great analyst said that there should be former players involved in the referee room to help the staff of VAR.
It would help.
whoever brought Var killed the beautiful game
I see wolves winning the premiur league in the near future
Start running five centimeters before, lads. You can do it.
Nobody :
Even liverpool players :
VAR : OFFSIDE!!!!
Feel bad for you guys wolves.. being victim of liVARpool again
And now that’s 6 VAR decisions against wolves
I really like Neto . Going to be amazing !
Double standards
liverpool lucky title, so not fair
I am a Liverpool fan, but to be completely honest I think it should have been a goal. Offisde is given when the offside grants advantage to the attackers, and I personally believe that 1 centimeter of a shoe can't make that much of a difference. And you can even see the Liverpool players never thought of being an unfair goal because of the offside aswell.
Chupate esa tronco Jiménez
Wolves 💪🐺
Liverpool lost the league last year by 13mm, remember?
Offside is offside, be it by a mile or an inch. If you make allowances for fractions before calling it offside, where do you draw the line? VAR did a good job and eventually all will learn to accept it for what it is, the best we've got.