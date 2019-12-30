BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | 2010 – 2019 | Part 1

A compilation of the best goals scored in the Premier League throughout the last decade, 2010 – 2019. This video features Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick v Manchester City, Papiss Cissé’s wonder strike against Chelsea, Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick against Crystal Palace and loads more!
What’s your favourite goal of the decade? Let us know in the comments.
Best Premier League Goals of the Decade Part 2 👉 https://youtu.be/8U-UJYBi8RE
What about stuani against Sunderland it Ramírez against Bournemouth????
No Chelsea no epl
Salah 1st goal how is that included ?
so golaço
The best goals with best commentary👏👏👏
a lot of emotions..
premier league has the best goals in the world!!! so it's gonna be long, i like it
If only these goals were narrated by Latin American sportscasters…
9:44 he sais begovic the cortois
11:05 obiang tried to save it with his hand😂😂
Arsenal score the best team goals, no doubts
Arsenals goals are out of this world. You have stunners. You have golazos. You have long range goals. But what makes me happiest is team goals.
How many of these were against Palace? 😂 you love to see it
No more awful music dubbed over these videos in future please!
hazard vs arsenal
No one hits a better volley than Persie.
waiting for premiere league saves of decade
Henrik Mkytharyan scorpion kick
What's with the disrespect towards chelsea in this clip? They kept showing all the great goals scored against them and waited till the clip was almost done before showing a few of them. Hope its not the same in the next clip.
Is the loud, overbearing music necessary? It's bad enough that youtube kiddies do it, I expect better from the actual Premier League channel.
more aguero goals needed
How is Lampards free kick vs Hull not on this list
wayne rooney is scum
Although Di Maria didn't turn out right for United, we are now stuck with Lingard at CAM. . . how things turned out for the best.
Kompany's goal vs Leicester <3
van persieeeeeeeeeeeeee????????????????????
The keeper at 15:18 😂
How is rooneys goal against City not in the top 10 🤔
Should of put in matics goal for chelsea outside the box
Giroud scorpion>>>>>>>>>>>Mkhitaryan scorpion
Unpopular opinion but Martin Tyler is a shit commentator who only has a few really good moments
I find it amazing that Nani managed to assist both Rooney and Berbatov with bicycle kicks. The Manchester United 10/11 season will never be topped, absolutely monumental
Who’s here after the Jahanbakhsh goal
The Best League In THE WORLD😍😍
Who else skipped to the end for aguros goal?