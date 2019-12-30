BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | 2010 – 2019 | Part 1

Posted on by Premier League



A compilation of the best goals scored in the Premier League throughout the last decade, 2010 – 2019. This video features Wayne Rooney’s bicycle kick v Manchester City, Papiss Cissé’s wonder strike against Chelsea, Olivier Giroud’s scorpion kick against Crystal Palace and loads more!

What’s your favourite goal of the decade? Let us know in the comments.

36 thoughts on “BEST Premier League Goals of the Decade | 2010 – 2019 | Part 1

  20. What's with the disrespect towards chelsea in this clip? They kept showing all the great goals scored against them and waited till the clip was almost done before showing a few of them. Hope its not the same in the next clip.

  33. I find it amazing that Nani managed to assist both Rooney and Berbatov with bicycle kicks. The Manchester United 10/11 season will never be topped, absolutely monumental

