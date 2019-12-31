From Ederson to Bernd Leno, take a look back at the 19 best Premier League saves from 2019. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Ederson #BerndLeno
Top 19 Premier League saves of 2019 | NBC Sports
28 thoughts on “Top 19 Premier League saves of 2019 | NBC Sports”
Y'all forgot Kyle Walkers save.
How could this list not include several of Ben Foster's outstanding saves??
The list is basically Tom Heaton saving his club
Train for years. Compete. Sweat. Lose clean sheets. Jump. Stretch. Fail. Get up. Jump. Stretch. Maybe next time. Jump. Fingertips that time. More sweat. More years. More competition. Jump. Stretch. Pull ahead of your peers. Get promoted. Get scouted. Sign for a premier league side. Try. Fail. Lose. Blame yourself. Try again. Grind out clean sheets. Watch YouTube video of the year's top saves. See #1 given to non-goalkeeper John Stones saving his own error.
Hugo Lloris is that keeper that can be brilliant and baffling all at once…
What is up with Wolves this season? lol
wow
Tom Heaton and Kasper Schmeichel are top class
Lol so the No.1 save isn't by the goalkeeper 🤣
The game has so many talented goalkeepers at this time. Tom Heaton, Kasper Schmeichel, Rui Patricio are really underrated.
Wtf where’s Ben foster
What about de gea's show at the game against tottenham where he had like 3-4 saves in 30 seconds
leno vs city???
Stones #1? Are you having a laugh??
The disrespect the #1 was giving to a defender. I thought this was the top saves not the top goal line clearance
Stones goal line clearance was a surprise inclusion but in terms of significance in the title race against Liverpool, that goal alone made a difference between being PL champion and runners up. YNWA
I always thought Tom Heaton was a legendary keeper and that he was so underrated, good thing they actually highlighted some of his saves… also where is the De Gea double save against Arsenal? It was that 2018?
Maybe city would have a couple spare decent defenders if they stop playing them in goal all the time
Leno vs man city? Leno be Norwich? Cmon he should have at least five saves on this list
where is Allison?????
I swear goalkeepers are so underappreciated
I remember fullam
#15 I don’t see anything good about it it’s actually a pretty easy save
The little time Louris played this year he makes a good save
Tom heaton, tom heaton, tom heaton, and oh, oh wait, tom heaton
Seriously it’s not even funny that John stones is number one John stones being number one just messes up the hole video
Anyone else just notice Stones' save went through Salah's legs?!😲
De Gea’s save vs Coutinho?