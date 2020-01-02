Is José Mourinho's honeymoon period over at Tottenham? | Premier League

ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Stewart Robson dissect Tottenham Hotspur’s flat performance in its 1-0 loss vs. Southampton. Hislop struggles to see how José Mourinho is trying to get the team to play, while Robson no longer sees Spurs finishing the Premier League season in the top four.

  6. It was cheaper for Levy to sack a manager (Poch) who had identified the very real need to rebuild the team; with the cheaper option of replacing him with another manager. And now, the same flaws are being exposed. If this Mourinho experiment fails (which I expect it will); Levy will have no more scapegoats to pin this on, and he will surely need to be held accountable for the club's failings on the pitch. You will have no where else to hide, Mr Levy.

    I've said this before and I'll say it again – sacking Poch was/is the biggest mistake this club has ever made.

  8. He's just getting started by deflecting all the attention away from his team and onto himself. We've seen this film before, it's only over when he loses the dressing room. We'll have to wait a bit.

  15. Vertongen was useless, Alli even more so he looked like last season.

    The formation was useless and he didn't change it.

    Eriksen should be further forward.

    The only reason the handball penalty was not given was that the referee knew he had cheated Tottenham for a penalty before that.

    I don't know if Mou has lost it, but he had lost it in this match!

  21. Safe to say Son not Kane is the most important player for Tottenham. Yea Kane finishes lots of chances but without Son Tottenham have looked short of creativity in the final third. Also for fucks sake buy or play a different RB. Aurier is trash. Second game in a row in which he sends crosses straight behind the goal. He’s not a good defender either and has no sense of positional awareness so not sure what he’s still doing out there.

  25. someone els said it tmz fc. he's only been there 2 months and only lost 3 games out of 14. only lost against man u, chealse and now Southampton. this channel is just a gossip channel. no substance based on reality.

  35. I think I have a better opinion because oh yours better opinions all the Premier league is getting all Defecó en Hard por Every Bari anytime Times Even Liverpool del canal los donde saquen rao

  40. Watch his body language slowly slowly go back to the real Mourinho. In the process of going back to grumpy old JM. He fooled Spurs and everyone by acting all mellow and smiley smiley…. But these results will bring back the real Mourinho. They should have taken Potchetino 😂😂😂😂😂

  41. Ehhhh, we kinda all expected this to start happening sooner or later (especially as we hit transfer window season). However, the real fun is gonna start this summer, Bc the Spurs revamp project is gonna need a LOT of squad turnover. We can pretty much pencil in Erikson’s departure, and regardless of what happens with the back line, You need at least 2 new bodies there. Additionally, I haven’t seen a whole lot out of Lo Celso that makes me feel he’s got a significant spot in the future, so they might not buy after this loan period. I don’t know exactly how you go about filling those holes, but the transfer/contract mishandling that annoyed Poch so much are about to hit Jose like a full truck

