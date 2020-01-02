ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Stewart Robson dissect Tottenham Hotspur’s flat performance in its 1-0 loss vs. Southampton. Hislop struggles to see how José Mourinho is trying to get the team to play, while Robson no longer sees Spurs finishing the Premier League season in the top four.
#ESPNFC
Subscribe to ESPN UK:
Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:
source Comprar camisetas fútbol baratas para adultos y niños desde 15 € y camisetas oficiales de equipos de fútbol. Clica y Recoge GRATUITO en tienda. camiseta baratas futbol
44 thoughts on “Is José Mourinho's honeymoon period over at Tottenham? | Premier League”
Bruh he's only been there for 2 months LOL.
S P U R S F C directors' boards and fans now will start to regret appointing M O U…no improvement nothing, stupid desperate move by the club, pity them.. tsktsk 🤮🤮🤮 # y n w a
Jose isn’t the issue if you look at the goals we concede it’s too many errors
We need new midfield and defense
Stuart robbson talks too much
It was cheaper for Levy to sack a manager (Poch) who had identified the very real need to rebuild the team; with the cheaper option of replacing him with another manager. And now, the same flaws are being exposed. If this Mourinho experiment fails (which I expect it will); Levy will have no more scapegoats to pin this on, and he will surely need to be held accountable for the club's failings on the pitch. You will have no where else to hide, Mr Levy.
I've said this before and I'll say it again – sacking Poch was/is the biggest mistake this club has ever made.
Stupid Title. Click bait all over. It takes credibility away from the presenters. Shaka talks from experience. I’m not so sure about the guy to the far left.
He's just getting started by deflecting all the attention away from his team and onto himself. We've seen this film before, it's only over when he loses the dressing room. We'll have to wait a bit.
The problem was not Poch and not Mourinho, it's the board who have refused to invest and move players on leaving a squad in need of a major rebuild.
His honeymoon with football in general is over lolz. He is just in the business to cash in on his name for a couple of more years. He is clearly out of tricks. Spurs probably deserve him.
Is ESPN FC going to report on actual soccer news? Answer: they never did in the first place. Please change your channel name go TMZ FC.
Spurs fans will regret sacking Poch…
Funny how these analysts who were less than average in their playing days are now critical of teams
With Mou you can win, with Losettino?
Vertongen was useless, Alli even more so he looked like last season.
The formation was useless and he didn't change it.
Eriksen should be further forward.
The only reason the handball penalty was not given was that the referee knew he had cheated Tottenham for a penalty before that.
I don't know if Mou has lost it, but he had lost it in this match!
Liverpool will smash mourinho badly again can’t wait
If we give vertongen a new contract we are so stupid alderweirwld and vertongen their legs are gone both have to go
The Fired One has returned. This is why I did not want him at Arsenal. He is Toxic and his ractics are out dated.
Now is his brother back
Son should consider leaving spurs
Safe to say Son not Kane is the most important player for Tottenham. Yea Kane finishes lots of chances but without Son Tottenham have looked short of creativity in the final third. Also for fucks sake buy or play a different RB. Aurier is trash. Second game in a row in which he sends crosses straight behind the goal. He’s not a good defender either and has no sense of positional awareness so not sure what he’s still doing out there.
They should kick out annoying Steve nicol for robson
I think Jose's finished at this level tbh. This has to be last chance saloon for him as far as managing at a fairly big club level is concerned.
Tottenham problem is transfers.
someone els said it tmz fc. he's only been there 2 months and only lost 3 games out of 14. only lost against man u, chealse and now Southampton. this channel is just a gossip channel. no substance based on reality.
Mourinho Out
Did they even have 1
TH charts up down will occuring shaking position for JM.if TH Loss to under dogs more than thats it.
The players have over stayed for a long period of time now ,and also for the fact that, they have no clue how to win trophies.
Tot fans has to be patience…
Throwing players under the bus incoming in 1,2,3
If Southampton started every game with a 1 goal lead they would get top 4
Jose will sink spurs to its knees
Luck don’t last forever! Overrated and simply lucky! Good bye 0 tituli
I think I have a better opinion because oh yours better opinions all the Premier league is getting all Defecó en Hard por Every Bari anytime Times Even Liverpool del canal los donde saquen rao
Mourinho is a joke. He's now starting insulting people again. Thank God Arsenal didn't get him.
There hasn’t even been a honeymoon. If you’re a Spurs fan, you must be concerned.
Spurs Gonna Spur
Daelli Alli (don't know if that spelling is correct) is quickly becoming our Lingard; a talent forever.
Watch his body language slowly slowly go back to the real Mourinho. In the process of going back to grumpy old JM. He fooled Spurs and everyone by acting all mellow and smiley smiley…. But these results will bring back the real Mourinho. They should have taken Potchetino 😂😂😂😂😂
Ehhhh, we kinda all expected this to start happening sooner or later (especially as we hit transfer window season). However, the real fun is gonna start this summer, Bc the Spurs revamp project is gonna need a LOT of squad turnover. We can pretty much pencil in Erikson’s departure, and regardless of what happens with the back line, You need at least 2 new bodies there. Additionally, I haven’t seen a whole lot out of Lo Celso that makes me feel he’s got a significant spot in the future, so they might not buy after this loan period. I don’t know exactly how you go about filling those holes, but the transfer/contract mishandling that annoyed Poch so much are about to hit Jose like a full truck
Leipzig is gonna destroy them
He doesn’t have the right players right now
No son = No win