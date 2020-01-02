Is José Mourinho's honeymoon period over at Tottenham? | Premier League





ESPN FC’s Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop and Stewart Robson dissect Tottenham Hotspur’s flat performance in its 1-0 loss vs. Southampton. Hislop struggles to see how José Mourinho is trying to get the team to play, while Robson no longer sees Spurs finishing the Premier League season in the top four.

