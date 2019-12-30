We Have To Beat Utd Now! | Biased Premier League Show Ft Troopz & Flex (United Stand)

We Have To Beat Utd Now! | Biased Premier League Show Ft Troopz & Flex (United Stand)

46 thoughts on “We Have To Beat Utd Now! | Biased Premier League Show Ft Troopz & Flex (United Stand)

  12. Losing against chelsea wasnt bcz of lampard changes it was our own shit defending.. Up to 83 minute thy never had a clear chance or break our defence.. Its jst we r shit defensively back away back away i jst fukin hate ths defending no one on earth does ths

  23. LiVARpool, eh?
    7:11 Hands cannot trigger offsides, only body parts with which a legal goal can be scored can. Troopz is just being dense here and should be called out for it. I don't like the fact that margins are down to the equivalent of toenails and armpit hairs, but that's a different debate. As for van Dijk, VAR found the evidence inconclusive. I'm certain there some reliable analyses out there detailing the impact of VAR on the outcome of every match and I look forward to reading some.
    Fair play, though, as oppo fans will always find coping mechanisms for the trauma that a record-breaking Liverpool team is putting them through. We'll be appending a few items to this list as the season progresses (copied from a fellow 🔴 on twitter):
    – VAR rigged
    – Poorer League standard
    – Doping
    – Teams rest players against LFC
    – Cheating
    – City softening teams up
    – No injuries
    – Lucky
    – Atmosphere is terrible

    Meanwhile, just keep winning, Redmen! YNWA

  43. U did fair play did not know u had that pepe dude would not of put a bet on. He is world class.from shit i hear after the game he not been smashing it yet. People need to settle in to a team. That's a good buy and a classic arsenal player.

