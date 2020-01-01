Alireza Jahanbakhsh rings in the new year in spectacular fashion with an overhead kick that nestles into the bottom corner to bring Brighton level against Chelsea. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Chelsea #Brighton
Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores brilliant bicycle kick v. Chelsea | Premier League | NBC Sports
36 thoughts on “Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores brilliant bicycle kick v. Chelsea | Premier League | NBC Sports”
damet garm pesar
That's probably his way of saying "Happy New Year!".
What a good way to start the new year as well.
We watched George Weah, The real Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Romario, Kluivet do these things on a regular. Seeing those kids astonished look tells me that more technical dribblers are needed in the modern game. Great play all round though.
He wakes up Martin Tyler btw
This is why we watch the beautiful game
That is great 😍
🙏
1:00 💘🔥
👇 👇 👇💛
I love how they all just Celebrated right there in Chelsea's box.
That is a Golazo, pleasant goal to celebrate new year.
This is how we celebrate the New Year Iranian style!!! 🇮🇷🇮🇷🇮🇷
MASHALLAH ALI J
Well that’s a way to start of the decade👍🏾
Brighton, please dont send this lad on loan. He will be a key player in the future
6 people whose billionaire country paid La Liga & EPL clubs to play their players disliked this video 🤫
🤣!
IRAN in da house!😛😍
Merci Ali💪
First goal? Beautiful.
Second goal? World class!
Alireza Jahanbakhsh! 🇮🇷🇮🇷🇮🇷
I want to say that Graham potter don't know Iranian people . If jahanbakhsh will play in future game Brighton team up coming.
Iranian boy is came back
Teams and players always turn into beasts against us.
Wow
About fucking time this guy started scoring
What a goal!!!!
Love it when Keppa gets Roasted 🔥.
Dude is nowhere near as good as Alisson.
Goal of the decade
I love you Brighton
Well done bro. Congrats
That was perfectttttt
Definitely goal of the week! 2nd is hallers scissor kick
Contender for goal of the decade already!
He can’t even believe he scored 🤣🤣
Amazing
I feel like kepa could have saved that
Goal of the season.
Don’t even know who that is but I like him better than most players now
Kepa frozen by the beauty.
We are IRAN🇮🇷