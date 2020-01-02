Premier League overreactions: Jose Mourinho won’t be at Tottenham next season | ESPN FC





As usual the festive period in the Premier League produced many different storylines so ESPN FC’s Steve Nicol responds to our possible overreactions from the last two weeks, including: Arsenal being the fourth-best team in the Premier League, Harry Kane no longer being England’s best striker, Jose Mourinho not being at Tottenham next season, Gabriel Jesus should be first-choice striker at Manchester City ahead of Sergio Aguero and finally that Paul Pogba never plays for Manchester United again.

