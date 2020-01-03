Liverpool cruised to victory against a dogged Sheffield United side, as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane found the net to lift the Reds to their 19th league win of the season. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool #SheffieldUnited #MohamedSalah #SadioMane
Liverpool v. Sheffield United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/2/2020 | NBC Sports
36 thoughts on “Liverpool v. Sheffield United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/2/2020 | NBC Sports”
Trying to visualize what it would take for Liverpool to implode and lose it this season. Not easy because City aren't stringing a run together and Leicester surely can't keep going to the end of the season without a stumble or two. It's going to feel weird if they finally do it, like being in the "upside down".
That Sheffield keeper is real something
Liverpool's last goal of the decade
VVD ➡️ Lallana ➡️Mane⚽️
Liverpool's first goal of the decade
VVD➡️ Robertson ➡️ mo salah⚽️
2:05 – Virgil van Dijk with a quick consoling touch on Sheffield United's George Baldock after his slip led to the early first goal. I love these little moments of good sportsmanship.
Sheffield really came prepared
1:42 Gerrard slip
Vvd said 🏎🏎🏎 at 3:25
Liverpool fans what is an L???
nice
The determination of sadio mane on another level he just don't give up what a player just wow
Might as well give Liverpool the title now. No fucking point in continuing the season with the pace they're going. No other team will catch up to them. They're too far ahead.
Why did the annoucer said its a rivalry between Salah and Mane lol…they play for the same team.
Firmino gonna knock someone out with that flying kick someday Haha
I scored a goal like that with Salah on fifa no joke
If I was origi,I would be looking for another club,football is business,minamino is the type of player fitting klopps style. The way he has been shunted after failing to score at world club champions is a statement!
Mane is a hustler
It feels like this team has no weakness at all. Defending, attacking, keeping the ball… All perfect.
First Goal assist should go to Van Dijk sheeeesh
Liverpool = example other pl clubs must follow.
Liverpool is going to lose the next couple of games. Mark my word.
After 31 years
A scoring rivalry? They’re teammates. They’d be happy with eachother scoring
When nbc throws in random “highlights” like winning a corner in order to stretch the video to 10 mins
Is no one going to stop Liverpool?😦😦
Did Keita start or Milner?
What happened to the fifa logo?? If anyone knows…
Looking good Liverpool 👍👍
But they need to be beating teams like this 5-0, not 2-0!!
why did keita shown as starting, i thought milner started the game.??
Did that announcer really just say Gomez over Van Dijk. Cmon now.
It's officially been a whole year since Liverpool has lost in the Premier league, and 1 loss in over 55, pretty soon going on 60 games. Incredible…
عالی بود
No matter how great Liverpool FC thinks it is,. it will never be as great as The Zlatan.
MO SALAH THE BEST ✌💪
Liverpool, top of the league, liverpool liverpool, top of the league!!!
Flamengo gave us the last energy shot!!!