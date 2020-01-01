Manchester City dominated Everton despite the tight scoreline and earned a deserved 2-1 win at the Etihad. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #ManchesterCity #Everton
Manchester City v. Everton | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/1/20 | NBC Sports
49 thoughts on “Manchester City v. Everton | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/1/20 | NBC Sports”
why have referees now since we have VARS for every single plays….
No one:
Commentators: Goalkeeper absolutely no chance
VAR should be a team of its own 🤦🏻♂️
I’m convinced that mahrez is the worst rw in the prem
i want football back you are ruining the game with your cameras
Manchester VS mercyside darby
Ooooo
Everton's defense must be fixed too weak to protect or stop man city strikers
Why Mancity fans are a bunch of sissies
Mahrez playing unbelievably in the CAM role, and the three at the back are working to perfection with Garcia, Fernandinho, and Rodri. Screw Otamendi, should have been tossed ages ago
Jesus > Aguero it's about times to give that man the keys to City's attack new era needs to begin
I thought Everton were doing very well in the first 25 min. Reminded me of Arsenal doing really well for one half under Arteta!
Everton will just get better and batter. IF they could keep up that early performance and be a bit smarter with the final balls, they can be a very difficult team to beat, just like Napoli were for Liverpool!
Good to see Jesus performing well
Good Game!!
G. Jesus scoring, I’m impressed…
Almost every game bravo make a mistake
Gabriel jesus great player ever never see
Lol bravo got to cocky with that 1 skill
10:27 That ball boy slapped away Richarlison's hand 😂😂😂 What happened?
Fernandinho is underrated a lot of plays start with his long pass . Solid player unfortunately age catching up
Mahrez is not good enough
VAR is controlling the game ( Destroying ) They see everything to some teams and nothing to others
That Bravo blunder really sums up City's season
I swear to god I love Bravo.
4:47 Gundogan pass
Do brasil g jesus richarlison
I mean at least Bravo can add the first move to his highlight tape lol
Also KDB dont think we didn’t notice that no-look pass lmao
I get Pickford’s a good keeper, but if we’re honest, that first goal is kinda the price you pay for fielding a short GK
Can a big team recognize how good Sigurðsson is and pick him up?
4th minute of ET… VAR still checking the possible penalty.
what happened between Richarlison and the ball boy?
10:17 is it me or does he remind you of some type of dinosaur
So does VAR mean every goal achieved has to been played perfectly, even if the build up was almost a minute ago prior to the goal? I thought var was meant to check and confirm certain things such as penalty, handball, off sides and so on, but I didn't know it means that every step of the game has to be exactly perfect to count. I find that so redundant. Are fans and players enjoying the game any less due to var or does it just not matter?
Digne clearly is pull mahrez arm. C’mon man
This VAR crap is getting out of hand, now it doesn't even seem like it is used for controversial plays but seemingly all of them regardless of side.
Expert on this commentary was trash
@10:28 What was going on here? 😂
Do Manchester City only play Oasis songs?
Mahrez IS playing really better in his new position .
Everyone: Great goal!
VAR: Disallowed, offsides seven passes ago.
Gabriel Jesus need to stop bleaching his skin😳
F**k VAR! If things are too close to call, don't! VAR destroyed the game of football.
Bravo makes a mistake every game. I think it’s time for a more experienced goal keeper please.
10:00 slide into dem dm's
var
10:29 Why did Richarlison go up to that ball boy after scoring?
Say what you will about VAR, but it was clearly right to rule out Foden's goal.
Is it just me or were the fans quiet af this game
VAR is terrible