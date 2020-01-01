Pedro Neto gets his first Premier League goal but it’s not enough for Wolves who fall to defeat at Vicarage Road following strikes from Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucoure.
source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. manchester city equipacion 2019
34 thoughts on “Neto scores his first Premier League goal | Watford 2-1 Wolves | Extended Highlights”
good game
Sarr will become a great player
Y el tronco de Jiménez ni las manos metió, AJJAAJA Se desinfló
El verde no les sienta bien
Watford is your father wtf
Y otra vez error de la defensa ..
This green uniform is bad luck…return to yellow uniform please… Jiménez no metió gol porque no comió frijoles.. Siguiendo a los wolves desde México
City alone wolves has strength for…. no good kmt
When they playing city its like they rival who is playing for the league title
Wolves need to fix the last touch before the goal they can score tons of goals with all of these clear chances .best short and long passes in premier league
Los wolves sólo necesitan una buena defensa y un líder en la media imaginate aun charly rodriguez en esa media de los wolves..
Creating big times vs big times and easily dumped it against average or lower teams…what a pointless team
Pinche Jiménez le ponen la de la selección y se transforma y falla
Es tan bueno raul que el dio el pase para el segundo gol de los amarillos
Is VAR get in their way again this time? If no VAR intervention this team shud win this game right? Like the last game when they ridiculously blame VAR for their defeat against liVARpool
This green uniform suck
Wolves could deserve more
How come Wolves always struggle against these shitters?
Loozers!
Raul un judador regular infaldo por la prensa, igual que el chicharito, guardado o chuky, nada que ver con hugo sanchez.
Nooooo
No lo sé!!!! Anda muy pendejo el Jiménez!!!!! Bueno….en general todos……….
This is a very weird rivalry we are creating lmao
Terrible juego de Raul 😞 illuego con la camisa de Mexico chingao
Vamos Raul
De que equipo eres 😂
Vamos
Asistencia de Jimenez 😅
¿Porqué Adama no tenía publicidad? jajaj
Ay Raúl ves que tienes una defensa de mierda y tu fallando pases hacia atrás
BLOODY VAR costing wolves again it was a pen he stuck his leg out and it was very clear to see
Vamos Wolves…. Arriba esos animos..
Go wolves……gooooo
Like si eres mexicano🇲🇽🇲🇽
Fue un partido donde nada le salió a los Wolves y a Raúl. Vamos Wolves ha retomar la senda del triunfo porque hay posibilidades de jugar competencias europeas. ¡Ánimo Raúl Jiménez!
Siempre con esa mentalidad ganadora…
Ánimo Wolves vamos, vamos….. el próximo partido es de ustedes!