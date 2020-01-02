Hear from both managers as Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino analyze Arsenal’s impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year’s Day. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Arsenal
» Subscribe to NBC Sports:
» Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com:
» Get more Premier League news on NBC Sports:
Want more Premier League? Check out NBC Sports Gold:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more. Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights!
The Premier League across NBC Sports Group launched in 2013 with their biggest and broadest programming commitment to-date in the United States. With live multi-platform coverage of all 380 games, analysis from best-in-class talent and extensive surrounding coverage all week long, NBC Sports Group has become the ultimate destination for new and existing Premier League fans.
The Premier League maintains strong and consistent reach across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products, led by the biggest stars and most prestigious teams in the world.
Visit NBC Sports:
Find NBC Sports on Facebook:
Follow NBC Sports on Twitter:
Follow NBC Sports on Instagram:
Instant reactions after Arsenal’s win v. Man United | Premier League | NBC Sports
source Echa un vistazo a nuestra variedad de camisetas de equipos de fútbol. Camisetas de entreno y partido de clubes nacionales y selecciones internacionales. camisetasdefutbol
22 thoughts on “Instant reactions after Arsenal's win v. Man United | Premier League | NBC Sports”
First
Ha
Aubamabludclartyang
AMN is making it really hard to drop him when Bellerin is fit. If he embraces being a fullback I think he can be one of the best in the league. He's got all the tools
why do I feel like everytime pepe scores it feels like a debut goal
Ole looks like he the sauce hard last night for New years
Rebecca Lowe please let me lick the sweet juices of your toes
Pepe
I know he must be missing The Shire…
Pepe's technique when striking the ball is so textbook. It's a thing of beauty when he hits it with his left foot
Rebecca loweeeeeee….😍😍😍😍
Come on Rebecca; like ma comment for once…😎
Kyle please give us the old Martino….you look NOT COOL with this new mustache version…🤔
THE DEFENSE played well and Uzil was super.
Is it me or that line in Rebecca’s forehead getting deeper.
Maguire needs to stfu n perform
United made arsenal look good, watch arsenal lose the next game.
That mustache is criminal, and offensive.
Wow is that rebecca lowe? Good heavens
David luiz sounds like Mourinho
Love the mustache
Psychologically , the Greek defender is more committed to the game than Luiz. Ayari Rachid can read provocovally throughout the interview.
Seriously people. It's kickball.