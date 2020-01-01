🙌 MIKEL ARTETA HAS HIS FIRST WIN! 🙌
What did you make of that? Who were the star performers?
📺 Join us on Arsenal Nation LIVE for social media reaction and analysis…
source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta de francia
44 thoughts on “Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United | Premier League | Arsenal Nation Live”
Perfect! team spirit is coming.
This isn't like Emery's 22 game unbeaten streak
We're actually starting the game strong like big teams, and doing our best to control. I'm very excited for the future
Control the game perfectly
10 dislike from manyu fans
nice😆
Man Utd are Banter FC
A clean sheet🎯🎯
Was doubtful with arteta before hand, I take all my criticisms back over xhaka.
The Messiah has got us off to a great start
COYG
Ya Gunners ya 👏👏👏💪 di
Well done boys. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Xhaka gives us the shape in the midfield, Guendouzi confuses everybody from midfield to the CBs
Owesome Game, congratz for new boss
Ladies and Gentlemen, for a while now let's say a decade, I've seen the Arsenal that I love, I ft good all through though some few instances made me feel like wah I'm seeing a goal here but the team worked well as a team, as I said during Chelsea match, we are destined for great stuff, our lost glory is back, Arteta is doing a great job, he should just improve on second half performance, we should maintain our great performance all through. Otherwise, all the players performed well today, though to me, Guendozzi and Laca should work harder.
Arteta and the players, thank you for making my new year start well. I'm seeinh a bright future. The owners should give Mikel some good money for transfers. COYG
im here waiting on claude interview on arsenal 2-0 manutd
With bellerin and tierney back in today’s starting 11’s intensity , we ll do very well. Nice referring today, no useless yellow cards like last week
AFTV
Bielsa is arteta footballing grand dad
Who do you think guys man of the match? For me Lucas 11
We played like a team today: Passion, Desire, urgency, will and we covered for each other out of position… Definitely worked on defensive structure credit to Arteta… Whole team MOTM!!! Clean sheet… Ozil, Xhaka and Torreira bossed midfield today. Happy Pepe got his goal, Auba and Laca worked their socks off today… Hoping this is the start of a winning streak…
On to Palace away in 9 days….
when Arsenal lose, we watch AFTV
Come on be realistic,we win,but Mutd play bad
Torreira ooooooh, Torreira ooooooh, man from Uruguay he's only 5 feet high. I like that boy I'm from E. AFRICA (TANZANIA🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿🇹🇿
This will be a
beautiful project under a coach who understands beautiful football. THE ARSENAL
WAY There will be ups and downs until it gels and under a new young and imaginative
coach like Arteta be patience, get the behind the team and 2020 to 2022 watch
our ARSENAL come BACK AGAIN!
Thank God we finally won a match
Ohhh Arsenal we love you!
Watched this on TV, good stuff. Got to pay my TV licence or loose it.
Defense is our major concern but in the previous games we lacked this kinda of midfield and aggression ✊🏻
Emery didn’t attack,defence ,poor midfield…played at the back just to gift the opponents was Emery’s type of play
Im actually liking ainsley at right back tbh
Yo we got the old Arsenal back!
Btw what's going to happen to David Luiz
Congratulations 🎉 Gunners
Arsenal started the new year by 2:0 against MU ,what a good begging! remember it's Arsenal that ended solskjaer MU's unbeaten record by 2:0 last season,Arsenal has become MU' nightmare😉
Amazing game, they used the Ajax counter pressing tactic from last year’s sensation champions league run. Where the midfielders attack the ball immediately to force an error and to regain possession. What an outstanding execution. EXCITING!!
arteta best coach
Good job Mr Arteta… 😍
please Arteta bring Nktehia from loan and sign one central defender to reinforce the team.
Remember there will always be down periods, players unable to always perform 100% but what's important is the fans support regardless.
on fire arsenal jenius arteta
All the dislikes are from man u supporters lol
Arteta Needs to strengthen the Squad ,their weakness is second halve
these game mains a lote to us by besting man unided 2 not
Emery flopped because he tried to build the midfield around Guendozi
As long as we beat man u I don't care other teams