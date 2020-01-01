Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United | Premier League | Arsenal Nation Live

Posted on by Arsenal



🙌 MIKEL ARTETA HAS HIS FIRST WIN! 🙌

What did you make of that? Who were the star performers?

📺 Join us on Arsenal Nation LIVE for social media reaction and analysis…

source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta de francia

44 thoughts on “Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United | Premier League | Arsenal Nation Live

  13. Ladies and Gentlemen, for a while now let's say a decade, I've seen the Arsenal that I love, I ft good all through though some few instances made me feel like wah I'm seeing a goal here but the team worked well as a team, as I said during Chelsea match, we are destined for great stuff, our lost glory is back, Arteta is doing a great job, he should just improve on second half performance, we should maintain our great performance all through. Otherwise, all the players performed well today, though to me, Guendozzi and Laca should work harder.
    Arteta and the players, thank you for making my new year start well. I'm seeinh a bright future. The owners should give Mikel some good money for transfers. COYG

    Responder

  19. We played like a team today: Passion, Desire, urgency, will and we covered for each other out of position… Definitely worked on defensive structure credit to Arteta… Whole team MOTM!!! Clean sheet… Ozil, Xhaka and Torreira bossed midfield today. Happy Pepe got his goal, Auba and Laca worked their socks off today… Hoping this is the start of a winning streak…
    On to Palace away in 9 days….

    Responder

  23. This will be a
    beautiful project under a coach who understands beautiful football. THE ARSENAL
    WAY There will be ups and downs until it gels and under a new young and imaginative
    coach like Arteta be patience, get the behind the team and 2020 to 2022 watch
    our ARSENAL  come BACK AGAIN!

    Responder

  33. Arsenal started the new year by 2:0 against MU ,what a good begging! remember it's Arsenal that ended solskjaer MU's unbeaten record by 2:0 last season,Arsenal has become MU' nightmare😉

    Responder

  34. Amazing game, they used the Ajax counter pressing tactic from last year’s sensation champions league run. Where the midfielders attack the ball immediately to force an error and to regain possession. What an outstanding execution. EXCITING!!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *