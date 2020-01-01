Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United | Premier League | Arsenal Nation Live





🙌 MIKEL ARTETA HAS HIS FIRST WIN! 🙌

What did you make of that? Who were the star performers?

📺 Join us on Arsenal Nation LIVE for social media reaction and analysis…



source Somos una tienda profesional que vende camisetas de futbol replicas exactas en espana,tailandia de calidad,precio barato,entrega rápida. camiseta de francia