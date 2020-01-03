Players and managers from both sides react and Robbie Mustoe and Kyle Martino give their take after Liverpool cruise to another victory — this time a 2-0 win over Sheffield United. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Liverpool
Instant reactions after Liverpool’s win v. Sheffield United | Premier League | NBC Sports
Liverpool Will beat MANCHESTER UNITED on 19 January at ANFIELD. Mo. SALAH Will score against MAN UNITED and Liverpool will win PL 🏆🏆🏆
Best analysis. Rebecca and both guests were amazing. Perfect
Vandike is such a classy and humble man, reminds me of Lampard
Unstoppable!!
Milly Mr Professional got ready to start the game in 5 min. Hendo and VVD, amazing captain and third captain. As Andy said at the end of the game against Barca "My God, what a team!"
I think Mo Salah is the difference on the offence. He gives space to everybody
If it wasn’t for dean Henderson, the game would’ve been 4 or 5 nil. Liverpool look so good right now. I hope they don’t let me down again. I can’t take much more lol
i fucken love Liverpool ❤️❤️❤️❤️ i dont care of an invinsibles season aslong as we win the PL !!! and dont mind winning the champion league again 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼🏆🏆🏆
Kyle going through a midlife crisis with that mustache lmao.
Arsenal will beat liverpool and defend there unbeaten title at the emirate stadium
The Stache is dope don’t listen to the haters
We don't care what City has done or what might do…..This is our time and we run the clock….YNWA…
You gotta love wilder. Always brutally honest.
Spot on and you could see his frustration on the sideline, especially in the second half.
Sheffield are an excellent side, and if the reds continue to play like this, we may be looking at the league and #7.
Love their Sheffield manager keeps it real and gave mad respect to Liverpool, good game.
People they talk about innvcible but we care only each game and finally the trophy 🎈🎈🎐🎐🎐
Journo: "Jurgen you were in total control tonight, you passed them to death in some respects."
Jurgen: "Yeah… (heh) and that was the plan actually! I did not see a game against Sheffield where the opponent controlled the ball like we did tonight, so that was the plan… to make their life as complicated as possible."
Can you imagine how much fun, challenging, and rewarding it must be to play for a manager like Klopp?!
You do not DOUBT that he has watched every match. You do not DOUBT that his preparations are not accurately tuned. And you do not DOUBT that his PLAN will lead to SUCCESSES!!!
Simple awe-inspiring!
Biggest downside or all the injuries we have hopefully our starting 11 stay fit and the other boys come back quick
The problem LFC has when it comes to the possibility of invincibility is that they’re still in the champions league and FA Cup, and right now they’re down to a single healthy midfield (Hendo Wijnaldum Milner) and back line (Trent Joe Virgil Robbo). They literally do not have a healthy senior backup for ANY of those spots right now. Minamino arrives at the perfect time but he’s not going to bed in immediately. Origi is the only backup for the front three too. If there’s a premier league game sandwiched between two CL fixtures, and the league is looking secure, I can easily see them starting a side of reserves. (Just realized I forgot Lallana, who may be key down the stretch).
The only loss came to Aston Villa in the League Cup when Liverpool was playing their U23 team. The A team was busy winning the Club World Cup Championship.
Kudos to classy Sheffield United, they have been great this year and deserve to be in the Premier League. Liverpool continue to AMAZE!!!!
Mad respect to Wilder. And it was good see Sheffield play unafraid at Anfield. Best of luck to them.