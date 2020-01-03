Liverpool vs. Sheffield United reaction: Reds on 'a different level' | Premier League

ESPN FC’s Stewart Robson, Steve Nicol and Ian Darke break down Liverpool’s 2-0 victory vs. Sheffield United at Anfield. Robson says Liverpool is «playing at a different level compared to every other team in Europe.» Nicol adds that Liverpool is «playing at a quicker pace than ever» and finds it hard to «find a ceiling» for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.

