ESPN FC’s Stewart Robson, Steve Nicol and Ian Darke break down Liverpool’s 2-0 victory vs. Sheffield United at Anfield. Robson says Liverpool is «playing at a different level compared to every other team in Europe.» Nicol adds that Liverpool is «playing at a quicker pace than ever» and finds it hard to «find a ceiling» for the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.
For all the latest from ESPN FC TV, be sure to sign up for ESPN+:
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:
source Equipamiento, ropa y calzado deportivo . Compra online ahora con los mejores descuentos. camisetas futbol baratas 2019
21 thoughts on “Liverpool vs. Sheffield United reaction: Reds on 'a different level' | Premier League”
1.16 in
It’s not about winning the PL now, it’s about going unbeaten.
What's he got on his head? Does he realise or has Stevie played a trick?
Ian 'Darkey' looking like a pale ghost
Liverpool's team Chemistry has become as strong as the Barcelona team of 2010. The Era of Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, Busquets, and Alves has turned to Van Dijk, Robertson, Arnold, Salah and Mane.
💉💉💉The truth that no one wants to know about
AS A LIVERPOOL FAN I WISH TO WIN THE PREMIER LEAGUE THIS SEASON BECAUSE I THINK WE COMPLETELY DESERVE IT
They beat Sheffield, relax
this time Liverpool is the best team whoever in the world
Steve Nicol, Arsenal won and you were nowhere to be seen, guy was so adamant United will win and that the match was perfectly set for them.
It's still not over till its over
Nice early league win big long break end of the season before we play champions league final, players deserve it
good analysis. More Liverpool reaction on my page!
Ian Darke looks like a drunkard
Barca 2011 destroys this Liverpool team anytime any day but now there is absolutely no doubt they are the best team in the world.
0:04 Don't remember Stewart Robson ever crediting Klopp for any form of tactical skill or acumen. Keep winning and converting detractors, doubters and sceptics, gaffer! YNWA
Mane is key of winning of liverpool
Darke? Racists!
Firmino awful but never gets dropped
Stewart Robson trying very hard to camouflage that bandage
Can't believe Stevie in this day and age talks about the two white guys at Liverpool. I mean, Raheem "chicken" Sterling must be gyrating in his straps hearing this level of racism from ESPN…