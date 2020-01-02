Arsenal rode a barnstorming first half to a 2-0 win over Manchester United on New Year’s Day, earning their first victory under new manager Mikel Arteta. #NBCSports #PremierLeague #Arsenal
» Subscribe to NBC Sports:
» Watch Live Sports on NBCSports.com:
» Get more Premier League news on NBC Sports:
Want more Premier League? Check out NBC Sports Gold:
NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. NBC Sports is an established leader in the sports media landscape with an unparalleled collection of sports properties that include the Olympics, NFL, Premier League, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, the Kentucky Derby, Tour de France, French Open, IndyCar and many more. Subscribe to our channel for the latest sporting news and highlights!
The Premier League across NBC Sports Group launched in 2013 with their biggest and broadest programming commitment to-date in the United States. With live multi-platform coverage of all 380 games, analysis from best-in-class talent and extensive surrounding coverage all week long, NBC Sports Group has become the ultimate destination for new and existing Premier League fans.
The Premier League maintains strong and consistent reach across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and NBC Sports Group’s live streaming products, led by the biggest stars and most prestigious teams in the world.
Visit NBC Sports:
Find NBC Sports on Facebook:
Follow NBC Sports on Twitter:
Follow NBC Sports on Instagram:
Arsenal v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/1/20 | NBC Sports
source Las camisetas de fútbol que necesitas para tus entrenamientos y partidos te esperan en Luanvi. ¡Compra en Luanvi tu camiseta de fútbol personalizada! comprar camiseta real madrid barata
50 thoughts on “Arsenal v. Manchester United | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 1/1/20 | NBC Sports”
11:10 That free kick, and that reaction by the coach. Man.U as a whole in a nutshell! Hahahahahah🐔😂
If only Man U was a Colombian team… half of our roster would be killed off 🤣🤣
Harry’s free header give it right to the keep! $90 mill down the drain!
Mikel is a good manager as much as I hate Arsenal he is an impressive manager this is the best form seen by Arsenal in a long time
Yeah💃💃💃💃
It’s just great to see how much that goal meant to Pepe, quality player, hope he can make his mark on this league and the team
This should be on pornhub
Xhaka is back ,numbers are good.When he is not playing lost is 100%
I slept for most of this game. I’m not a fan on either arsenal or Man U but should I regret it?
Arsenal looked like a completely different team this match.
United how In the world did you allow this arsenal who isn't in form to win over you. Wowwwww.
7:50 matic smoked a little bit of messi's magic
Too early to Judge M.Arteta
Imagine being Maguire: left 2nd place Leicester to be on a struggling Man United
Truly the Robin Hood of the PL
soccer lame
Harry Maguire is crap. What on earth is going on
I've hardly seen a payer who dives as much as Daniel James
Man United 4-0 Chelsea
Man United 1-0 Chelsea
Man United 1-1 Liverpool
Chelsea 1-2 Man United
Man United 2-1 Tottenham
Man City 1-2 Man United
Man United 1-2 Crystal Palace
Southampton 1-1 Man United
West Ham 2-0 Man United
Man United 1-1 Rochdale
Man United 1-1 Arsenal
Newcastle 1-0 Man United
Bournemouth 1-0 Man United
Sheffield United 3-3 Man United
Man United 2-2 Aston Villa
Man United 1-1 Everton
Watford 2-0 Man United
Arsenal 2-0 Man United
They’re so confusing 😂
What is the difference between Arsenal and a cup of tea?
The tea stays in the cup longer!
What is the difference between an Man U supporter and a baby?
The baby will stop whining after awhile.
I can't believe manu paid 80m for a dogshit defender like maguire
COYG.
Go arsenal!
Lol was Papa trying to head but Torreira? To this day scientists are trying to find out the chemistry to that celebration
Victor Lindelof (MU) has 2 assist for… Arsenal in this game
Some bad passing and ball movement on both sides, but props for Arsenal effort to fight for the ball. I hope these teams can continue to improve.
So happy to see Pepe score against a big six team.
Fred, Matic, Lingard are fucking trash!!! 🗑
I'm tired of United underperforming. 🙁🙁
Just put Romero on
In all of this who never wanted Arsenal to win….SHAME ON YOU!!!
ARSENAL WILL RISE AGAIN.
I can’t wait to see chelsea beating man utd & arsenal at stambridge! 😤
Leeds United has a good chance of beating arsenal in the FA cup.
That team can score.
3:09 what was klopp doing there? Lol
😢
You know you’re an Arsenal fan when this made you ecstatic but yet you know you can’t get your hopes soaring right now 😭🤞🤞🤞
The thing about Arsenal is, they always try to walk it in!
O.j.
Man U is the Dallas Cowboys of the Premier League. 😂😂😂I mean did you see that field goal attempt?
Get rid of Fred fr
I remember when teams like arsenal and man u were feard worldwide.
David Luiz is the most underused defender ever. This man needs a good coach to take advantage of his technique. He seems always lost on the pitch, it’s sad.
The main problem in Premier League (and in international football in general):
– THE MANAGERS ARE ALL HIGHLY OVERRATED !
Can’t believe Kolasinac played through pain so well
What an awful ManU defense? Arsenal has at least 2 players open/unmarked on the 2 goals.
Did you see that ludacris display last night?
The thing about arsenal is their always tryin walk it in.
Bad defending
11:11 "If you want one moment to sum up an entire 90 minutes you've got one here" 😂
90 million quid for Harry Maguire 😂😂😂