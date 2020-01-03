Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United | Premier League Highlights

Posted on by Sheffield United FC



Watch highlights as Sheffield United lose to Premier League leaders Liverpool. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane secure the win for the Champions League holders.

    LFC fan but I respect Sheffield… Great team, just pure determination to succeed, obviously we were the better team here but they were really dangerous in the first fixture, it was a tough away win for us at that time.
    May you lot finish in the top 5.

  30. Although we lost, it was a great game to watch, Liverpool are a fantastic team and owned us all over the pitch, nobody else did that, not City, not man u, not arsenal, not spurs.. Liverpool deserve the title

  43. SHEFFIELD UTD top top club playing a great brand of football and HENDO certainly proved himself after that awful mistake which would of worried him no end after the 1st game but respect and love from a LIVERPOOL FAN..

  47. Was at the game last night. Sheffield United fans where fantastic, no singing ‘sign on’ or ‘feed the scousers’. Just good banter and some witty songs. Respect from a Liverpool fan good luck this season.

  48. Without that sliding game could've be a simple 1-0 plus lots of attacking chances wasted by Sheffield

    Still believing u deserve the 4th more than anyone else

    Spurs fan tho 😑

