Watch highlights as Sheffield United lose to Premier League leaders Liverpool. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane secure the win for the Champions League holders.
Subscribe for free and never miss another SUFC video:
WEBSITE: www.sufc.co.uk
TWITTER:: @SheffieldUnited
FACEBOOK: @SheffieldUnited
INSTAGRAM: @SheffieldUnited
SNAPCHAT: @SUFC_Official
source Dos equipos españoles que todos conocemos están en ranking de camisetas de fútbol más vendidas del mundo, pero no en primer lugar. camisetas de futbol replicas contrareembolso
48 thoughts on “Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United | Premier League Highlights”
😢
Thanks Sheffield. Nice vid.
13 points clear YNWA
Sapu bersih setiap laga dengan kemenangan bikin sejarah tim tidak terkalahkan selama satu musim
Un resumen, como debe ser.
What a performance by Dean Henderson..
Thnx sheffield utd to dis vid
Y.N.W.A
Thanks for the video 👍 be better next seasons
Ayoooo
Kalian pasti bisa!!!!
Sheffield !!!!!! Ayo!!!! Kalian pasti bisa
Semangat semoga kalian masuk ucl
We wish you finish top 5 sheffield! YNWA
3k views just lfc watching the video
am A LIVERPOOL FAN
WE ARE GOING TO WIN THE LEAGUE BY GOD GRACE
WISH FOR US HATERS OF LIVERPOOL
I’m Liverpool fans. Btw Great game guys… 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
The best team in the world
A great match, bit disappointment to blades… But still a top class performances from blades..
Ben fatto, Ragazzi
The premier league need teams like Sheffield United
Liverpool 2-0 sheffield united
https://youtu.be/yItQJoY45qw
if your a liverpool fan you cant go without looking my latest video
LFC fan but I respect Sheffield… Great team, just pure determination to succeed, obviously we were the better team here but they were really dangerous in the first fixture, it was a tough away win for us at that time.
May you lot finish in the top 5.
United are worth roughly 25million and mcburnie cost 20million alone. Liverpool are worth over a billion…. 😅 UTB
From an LFC fan. Well played lads. Never change. Youll be in the top flight for a long time playing your brand of football. Respect.
Not watching.
Dean henderson 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ynwa
Chris Wilder, what a manager. Dean Henderson, what a keeper. Big respect for the club.
Although we lost, it was a great game to watch, Liverpool are a fantastic team and owned us all over the pitch, nobody else did that, not City, not man u, not arsenal, not spurs.. Liverpool deserve the title
Big ups to Henderson. proves himself after his previous error against liverpool.
Mohammed Salah 👍👍👌💪
Hard luck Sheffield United
I wish Sadio Mane got the same respect as Salah, that guy his good.
Sheffield United play Park a Bus like Mourinho manager
As a Liverpool fan I low key want Sheffield to at least play europa league next season
Dean Henderson 💎💎💎 #YNWA
What,no var and we still won? This will not go down well with the haters.YNWA!
What a season for the first and only United⚔️❤️First PL win for LFC, so deserved🏆🥇🥂🍾🍾🍾💥💥UP UP THE BLADES🔴⚪️🇩🇰
What a performance from salah and mane
Dean Henderson was sensational. He is already world class.
Sallah nd mane bery 2 good
SHEFFIELD UTD top top club playing a great brand of football and HENDO certainly proved himself after that awful mistake which would of worried him no end after the 1st game but respect and love from a LIVERPOOL FAN..
Most biased highlights I ever seen! The match was 95% Liverpool yet the video implies it was a close game hahahahaha
🔴🔵🔴🔵⚪
This is Sheffield Unt FC channel, and yet they missed the amazing saves from their own Keeper. The man did the save of the season ffs
Was at the game last night. Sheffield United fans where fantastic, no singing ‘sign on’ or ‘feed the scousers’. Just good banter and some witty songs. Respect from a Liverpool fan good luck this season.
Without that sliding game could've be a simple 1-0 plus lots of attacking chances wasted by Sheffield
Still believing u deserve the 4th more than anyone else
Spurs fan tho 😑