Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Analysis
24 thoughts on “Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 – GW21 | Premier League 2020”
6:25 Robin should've slapped this childish B-tech Snoop Dogg right then and there!
19:10 Rvp says it….rio doesn’t but silently agrees
Spot on Robin ole happy after us getting beat bloody joke but his mate Rio says nothing
Ole is just not good enough yet to manage a big club like Manchester United and he should do the decent thing and walk away he has no plan B
F*ck you Rio !!! F*ck all yall protecting Ole … Il say it in your faces , maybe put a bullet in your mouths.
Ole is just smiling because he knows he’s a gonna but he will get paid ..
Excusechester united.. Thats what ole has turned us into
"Man United have no balls" RVP
ferdinand cover for ollie really good..
RVP doesn't hold back any punches.
I've been a supporter of Solskjaer from the beginning and still love the guy, but enough is enough, I just don't think he is cut out for this job. If you look at Arsenal and what Mikel Arteta has done after just arriving there, it speaks volumes. I know when a new manager comes in there is a reaction (remember we had one too) but its more than that. You can immediately see that Arsenal are much better organised on the pitch, how Arteta speaks too, making it clear what he expects from his players, and if they don't go with the program there will be no place for them! That's what you want to hear, its clear that Solskjaer does not have the coaching ability to organise our team and even worse I'm not sure even better players will get us back to where we want to be with this manager at the helm.
The stuff about runs is something I talk about all the time – people give Rashford and Martial a lot of stick but when I go to OT and watch these guys making numerous runs off the ball and the pass never comes, it drives me fucking nuts. Again this is down to the ability of our midfielders, but it could be improved by coaching….
Van Pagan means nothing to us gooners, traitor.
Spear us your meaningless comments…
Van Persie the rapist Judas
Ole is such a bad manager utd deserve him woodward has ruined this gr8 club.
Wots he smiling at what kinda loser smiles wen gettin beat get angry man this is our club.top4 aint the aim champions of england is .
Rvp says what he sees rio is a proper glazer stooge .
RVP: No Bullshit
Rio: Ole is angry in the dressing.
Stop shielding that Olefraud
I guess Van Persie now regrets going to United😂😂😂
I LOVE HOW RVP TAKES SO REALLY BUT RIO TALK SHIT ALL THE TIME, THAT'S WHAT I CAN HEAR TALK SHIT TALK CRAP!!!
Snake traitor the fuck he doing in Emirates
RVP unbiased and savage
Rio just backing Ole and squad sigh
Ole is weak! Dead food.
"I'd like to see arsenal do this when it's not going to well for them." Clearly Rio hasn't seen our form at lately.
Ole couldn't cut butter Rio. What's he on about lmao