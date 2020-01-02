Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 – GW21 | Premier League 2020

Posted on by PREMIER LEAGUE FANS UK



Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Analysis

#ArsenalManchesterUnited #ArsenalvsManUnited #Analysis

Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews, Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 Post-Match Discussion, Goals, Highlights, Reactions, Review, Interviews,

source Envíos gratis para pedidos a partir de 100€ camisetas antiguas futbol

24 thoughts on “Arsenal vs Manchester United 2-0 – GW21 | Premier League 2020

  11. I've been a supporter of Solskjaer from the beginning and still love the guy, but enough is enough, I just don't think he is cut out for this job. If you look at Arsenal and what Mikel Arteta has done after just arriving there, it speaks volumes. I know when a new manager comes in there is a reaction (remember we had one too) but its more than that. You can immediately see that Arsenal are much better organised on the pitch, how Arteta speaks too, making it clear what he expects from his players, and if they don't go with the program there will be no place for them! That's what you want to hear, its clear that Solskjaer does not have the coaching ability to organise our team and even worse I'm not sure even better players will get us back to where we want to be with this manager at the helm.

    The stuff about runs is something I talk about all the time – people give Rashford and Martial a lot of stick but when I go to OT and watch these guys making numerous runs off the ball and the pass never comes, it drives me fucking nuts. Again this is down to the ability of our midfielders, but it could be improved by coaching….

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *