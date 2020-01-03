Jurgen Klopp and Chris Wilder speak in their post-match press conferences following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United to continue their surge to the Premier League title. Wilder believes the 2-0 score line flattered his side and Klopp addresses just how important Jordan Henderson is to the Reds.
26 thoughts on “Jordan Henderson is exceptional & outstanding for Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp | Premier League”
1
Take Henderson out the team they’re no longer competing for trophies.
Better than overrated pogba
Henderson is a very exceptional player. He deserves much more credit than he gets
Hes phenomenal and is crucial for the team being in rhythm.
England have a champions league and world Champion winning captain who isn't their captain
It’s about time he got the credit he deserves
He wasnt even the best henderson playing
Henderson just a enjoying the free ride man is average
My Captain
It’s rough to hear that naby keita had a groin tweak and will be out again, particularly with the injury troubles he’s had in the last year . . . But on the other hand, with the ox temporarily sidelined too, we’re almost certain to see the debut of minamino in the next couple of weeks, I look forward to that.
Obviously also wishing all the best for ox and keita and their recovery
Henderson work rate and pressurising is vital to Liverpool
Fact: Those are the same person who were cursing him as dumb and useless cuz he keep backpassing the ball.
Seeing hendo hug his dad at the end of the CL final was a touching scene, was buzzing for him, he wasn't welcomed with open arms when he first joined but he's adored now an so he should be YNWA Henderson👍🏻
Stop sleeping on ma man Hendo. Him Gini and Fab are the core of our team
Captain fantastic
At this point you can't tell if its what the Liverpool Coach said about one of his favourite player or just a normal ESPN's pundit objective comment
I'm so happy because i've always believed that one day Hendo would be one of the best footballers in the world, he isn't spectacular, but he is a leader, a outstanding one, and I'm so happy he's finally getting the praise and recognition he deserve.
0:52 A hilarious choice of words under the circumstances
1:48 The gaffer is beginning to sound nearly as exasperated with Keïta's fitness as Mourinho is with Ndombélé's. I think Kornmayer needs to work his magic and put Naby on a special programme until the issues are fully under control. He wasn't this injury-prone prior to joining us…
Henderson has always been amazing, I’ve just needed a slight boot in morale and klopp has helped that.
Ps I made a minamino edit if your intrested just to see what u think
Who got injured
How is he not Captain of England
Hendo is very underrated. Even back in 13/14 season, we had a record where Henderson in the team meant we won every single game from what I remembered when they were talking of his importance within the team. You can just see the maturity in his play and how he captains, he can shift his play style based around what the team needs and use his passing ability, physicality and agility to make plays.
He deserves almost 85 in FIFA
Henderson isn’t average, he’s someone that I would say is a high level player, but under Klopps management he plays like a world class player. Those that try undermine his own ability by calling him average might be those that had their club sign Sanchez 300k a week to score one goal a season. I’ll admit he’s less in comparison to the great captains we’ve had but his drive to improve and work for the team is enough to know that he’ll be reliable for us and knows what it means to captain a historic club like Liverpool especially when you’re filling in the boots straight after Gerrard himself. Every player in that team respects him, so he’s definitely doing things right, you don’t need to always measure captaincy and his worth by ability but by how the others in the team revolve around him and his determination.
Jordan Henderson's a leader and Lionel Messi isn't!