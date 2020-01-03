Jordan Henderson is exceptional & outstanding for Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp | Premier League





Jurgen Klopp and Chris Wilder speak in their post-match press conferences following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United to continue their surge to the Premier League title. Wilder believes the 2-0 score line flattered his side and Klopp addresses just how important Jordan Henderson is to the Reds.

#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

Subscribe to ESPN UK:

Follow ESPN UK across multiple platforms:

source Cambiar ahora tu vieja equipación y compra aquí tu nueva camiseta de fútbol desde sólo Envíos gratis +35€. camisetas del betis baratas