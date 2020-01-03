ESPN FC’s Stewart Robson, Steve Nicol and Ian Darke debate who will finish in the Premier League’s top four given the tight race among Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.
20 thoughts on “Premier League's top 4 race is an almighty scramble – Ian Darke | Premier League”
Chelsea will invest and have a huge budget. I expect them to make it
Premier league is not done and dusted you fools! Don’t over exaggerate. Liverpool are in very strong position but few injuries and bad luck can change the tide quickly. Hopefully that will not be the case.
I still think Spurs will make it !
Stewart Robson doing a btec Dr. Manhattan impression.
Wolves Disrespect.
I would have said that Leicester could drop away, especially without Vardy etc. but after getting spanked by the big two they won their last two like it was a training game with the second team and different formations and no Vardy soooo… Top three surely done.
Chelsea under 23's for fourth? Wolves could give it a good go? Spurs no Kane nooo, Man U all over the place, Arsenal just remembered how to play!
Top four as it stands.
Chelsea won Europa and secured top 4 last season, spurs reached UCL final and secured top 4 last season…United is the only one who’s in a rebuild with a much worse squad yet still trying to push their way into top 4. Totally different circumstances here, Chelsea and Spurs should be expected to make it.
It might be I wreckon
1. Liverpool
2. Leicester
3. Man City
4. Chelsea
5. Sheff Utd
6. Wolves
7. Man Utd
8. Spurs
9. Arsenal
10. Everton
11. Palace
12. Burnly
13. Westham
14. Villa
15. Southampton
16. Bournemouth
17. Newcastle
18. Brighton
19. Watford
20. Norwich
Don't underestimate Wolves and Sheff Utd I think they will be there or there about come the end
How bout sheffield utd?
Leicester wont
Chelsea won’t make it.
idiots
Cmon you spurs
Arsenal in next 3 weeks will be in the top 4 race and will end the season above trash utd.
1. L'pool
2. Leicester
3. City
4. Utd (Sheffield)
If Chelsea spend in jan it will be the same.
If united make 3 win in a row with chelsea which probably they will….then utd may have a chance but cant be trusted with lower block.
Steve: "This is really hard"
* hasn't had a very hard life *
Man City wont finish third
top 3 will stay the same, spurs, chelsea, gunners, united , wolves and even everton will fight for european places