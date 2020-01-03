Premier League's top 4 race is an almighty scramble – Ian Darke | Premier League

Posted on by ESPN FC



ESPN FC’s Stewart Robson, Steve Nicol and Ian Darke debate who will finish in the Premier League’s top four given the tight race among Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.
#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube:

source Una lista con los diseños de camisetas de futbol más feas de la historia tanto de la liga española como a nivel internacional. comprar camiseta barcelona

20 thoughts on “Premier League's top 4 race is an almighty scramble – Ian Darke | Premier League

  2. Premier league is not done and dusted you fools! Don’t over exaggerate. Liverpool are in very strong position but few injuries and bad luck can change the tide quickly. Hopefully that will not be the case.

    Responder

  6. I would have said that Leicester could drop away, especially without Vardy etc. but after getting spanked by the big two they won their last two like it was a training game with the second team and different formations and no Vardy soooo… Top three surely done.
    Chelsea under 23's for fourth? Wolves could give it a good go? Spurs no Kane nooo, Man U all over the place, Arsenal just remembered how to play!
    Top four as it stands.

    Responder

  7. Chelsea won Europa and secured top 4 last season, spurs reached UCL final and secured top 4 last season…United is the only one who’s in a rebuild with a much worse squad yet still trying to push their way into top 4. Totally different circumstances here, Chelsea and Spurs should be expected to make it.

    Responder

  8. It might be I wreckon
    1. Liverpool
    2. Leicester
    3. Man City
    4. Chelsea
    5. Sheff Utd
    6. Wolves
    7. Man Utd
    8. Spurs
    9. Arsenal
    10. Everton
    11. Palace
    12. Burnly
    13. Westham
    14. Villa
    15. Southampton
    16. Bournemouth
    17. Newcastle
    18. Brighton
    19. Watford
    20. Norwich
    Don't underestimate Wolves and Sheff Utd I think they will be there or there about come the end

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *