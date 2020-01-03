Premier League's top 4 race is an almighty scramble – Ian Darke | Premier League





ESPN FC’s Stewart Robson, Steve Nicol and Ian Darke debate who will finish in the Premier League’s top four given the tight race among Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United.

#ESPNFC #PremierLeague

