A compilation of the Premier League players nominated for the EA Sports FIFA 20 Team of the Year. This video features Ederson, Virgil van Dijk, Son Heung-min, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more!
Subscribe to EA Sports FIFA:
Buy FIFA 20:
All FIFA 20 stats correct as of 04.01.20
Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel:
Premier League website:
Follow the Premier League on Instagram:
Follow the Premier League on Twitter:
Like the Premier League on Facebook:
Play Fantasy Premier League:
To license Premier League match footage:
#PremierLeague #FIFA20 #TOTY
source Troba Fútbol Equipaciones y camisetas. Entrega y devolución gratuitas. camisetas de futbol baratas contrareembolso españa
31 thoughts on “EA Sports FIFA 20 Team of the Year | Premier League Compilation | AD”
liver pool have almost all their starters as nominees
It's actually kinda depressing not seeing Hazard here. Truly a prem legend.
Also why such little time for Kante
Son the best
How is hardy not there
How is vardy not here
I think son deserves attacker of the year
OmG wHeRe Is PoGbA
Mustafi
FIFA 20 without Vardy is impossible
Kane=overrated
Lol the whole Liverpool Squad got selected except matip/gomez XD
No maddison, maguire or vardy? not a Leicester fan, but vardy atleast should be there automatically.
Are Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe not nominees?
Where's Jamie Vardy?
Where's Toby Alderweireld guysssss!!!!!!
Son!!
Sonny🔥🔥
Shame those defenders cant stop adama traore
No lacazette ffs
Kante is so nice he doesn’t celebrate his goals
SON PACE SHOULD BE 98
솔직히 케인90은 양아치아니냐ㅋㅋ 저번시즌 거의절반부상이엇고 보여준것도없고 이번시즌도그냥그런데 어딜봐서90이냐ㅋㅋㅋ
Sonny
I don’t think the premier league like Bournemouth most of the goals are against them
Alisson:like
Ederson:comment
No Manchester United player suggests how the mighty has fallen. I guess it's the theatre of nightmares.
Fabhino deserves more clips
Edit: And Kanté
손흥민
Firmino mane son are beasts. salah overrated
not a single MU player
perfection
sorry but kane doesnt deserve the toty from the second half of this year anyone else feel the same he played well the cl was over.